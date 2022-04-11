BROCKWAY – The Brockway Borough Police Department is one step closer to filling out its ranks after Thursday’s regular meeting of the Brockway Borough Council.
Council members approved the hiring of Officer Bruce Cramer. Cramer took the oath of office from Borough Solicitor Ross Ferraro during Thursday’s meeting. The hiring of this part-time officer expands the police force, but the borough council is still looking for a full-time officer.
“We’re please to be able to bring Bruce on as a part-time officer,” Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson said. “We’re still looking for a full-time officer, but at this time, the part-timers are doing a good job.”
In other police business, the department needed to fix its 2015 Dodge Police Cruiser. At first, they thought that a $600 part needed to be replaced, but when problems continued, they had to send the car out again. The rear axles needed to be replaced, costing the borough $2,300. Police Chief Troy Bell is in the process of getting a new patrol car, but it will not be available until sometime in May.
Paving Bids
The council shifted to other business, which included preparing for spring by opening the paving bids for the warmer months.
The bids ranged in price from $79,129 to $114,581. The lowest responsible bidder was Hager Paving, and the bid will be accepted after it is reviewed by the borough’s solicitor.
Fire Dept. Report
The Brockway Volunteer Fire Department handled 16 calls since the last meeting. Five of those calls were in the borough, including two motor vehicle accidents, a police assist, an unintentional alarm activation, and severe weather standby during the tornado warning at the end of March.
The department completed trainings with National Fuel Gas and a state course on truck company operations. Later in April, members are going to attend a training covering skills needed to rescue occupants of newer vehicles.
The department has finished its review of the manufacturers for the new fire truck. They hope to move to the specification phase of their process soon. Once a truck is worked out with the manufacturer, it will take over a year for the truck to be in the borough.
Other Business and Executive Session
Longtime Borough Health Officer Emerson Turnbull passed away in March, and the borough council made a donation in his honor to the Gateway Humane Society. Benson expressed the council’s condolences to Turnbull’s family.
The council went into executive session to discuss personnel matters at the end of its meeting. It will meet again Thursday, May 5.