BROCKWAY – During the August meeting of the Brockway Borough Council, the borough announced that it is looking for community members to help out.
First, a member of the recreation board resigned. That opening is being advertised, and the council said that people who are interested in having a say in the way things are run should apply.
Next, with school starting Aug. 23, the borough is looking for a crossing guard.
Finally, the council said that if it can find some lifeguards, they may be able to keep the pool open on weekends until the end of August, but as it stands, the pool will close for the season on Aug. 19. It will reopen next year.
Fire Department Report
The Brockway Volunteer Fire Department is also looking for volunteers. Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said that he had seven people express interest at National Night Out, and they will soon have a “Recruit Cadet Weekend” to work with interested individuals. The department received a small recruitment grant and now has certified recruitment officers to get more help.
The department responded to 14 alarms since the July meeting, with six in the borough. They are also planning a structure fire training in Horton Township.
Hoskavich reminded business owners that the department wants to increase the number of Knox Boxes in the borough. A Knox Box is a security lock box that can only be accessed by someone possessing a master key. That master key is secured on the fire trucks, and only six officers have access to them. Hoskavich said the fire department will be contacting business owners to explain the benefit.
“Commercial buildings are not always accessible after hours,” Hoskavich said in an earlier Courier-Express story. “Sometimes, if we get a fire call late, we have to wait for a keyholder if a keyholder can even be reached. These boxes allow us to enter a building safely without causing extra damage. A lot of these commercial doors can cost thousands of dollars to replace, so we can use a key to get in and assess the situation, see what we have to do, without damaging the doors.”
Purchases discussed and zoning requests
The council approved Manager Laurie Wayne’s request to find grants to purchase a street sweeper. In addition, the council ratified the decision to purchase a zero-turn lawnmower.
There were two zoning requests discussed at the meeting: A fence and a porch roof. The council reminded residents that they need to contact the borough office to see what projects need permits.
The code enforcement officer has contacted a few residents about high lawns. Lawns should be kept short, and the council warned in previous meetings that high grass can attract rodents and snakes.
PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau and next meeting
Even though the PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has pulled out of Jefferson County, the council voted to decertify the organization. The vote was tabled at the last meeting while council members got more information.
The council went into an executive session, taking no action at that time. The next meeting is Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.