BROCKWAY – Brockway Borough Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson apologized to the visitors at the Brockway Borough Building last Thursday night because the council did not have a quorum.
“I’m really sorry,” he said to a group of four residents who came to the meeting. “For the first time since I’ve been on this council, we don’t have enough people.”
Benson, Lu Inzana and Paul Grecco were able to attend, but the other members had scheduling conflicts. Benson said that they could hear from the public and talk about the committee reports, but they could not take any action.
During the meeting, Solicitor Ross Ferraro swore in Brockway Borough Health Officer Jennifer Challingsworth. Challingsworth has been on the job for a few months, but she needed to be sworn in again.
The borough resident who has been complaining about the Windstream trucks near his property returned, asking if it was time for the borough to create an ordinance about parking commercial vehicles on a street. The manhole cover he was concerned about is not a borough manhole, but Grecco expressed his concerns about the alley running behind the Windstream building. His worry was that if someone pulled out of that alley, the trucks would block visibility and cause an accident.
Mayor Bill Hrinya took a moment to express praise for what he called a miracle.
“I wanted to thank God at a public meeting,” he said. “Officer Paul Brosky’s wife got her kidney transplant. Miracles still happen.”
The council went into an executive session at the end. They are looking to hire an office worker and a police officer, and Ferraro said he had some updates on some legal matters. No action could be taken, however, because the council did not have a quorum.
The Brockway Borough Council will meet April 6 at 7 p.m.