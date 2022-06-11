BROCKWAY — At the young age of 10, Rylan Kuhar of Brockway is spreading awareness for the rare metabolic disorder he has navigated throughout his life, while helping others just like him in Ukraine.
His mother, Bekah Kuhar, is owner of Paesano Pizza in Brockway. Rylan, who just finished fourth grade, lives with what is commonly known as PKU, or phenylketonuria, a rare inherited disorder “that causes an amino acid called phenylalanine to build up in the body,” according to the Mayo Clinic. Those with PKU need to follow a diet that limits phenylalanine, typically found “mostly in foods that contain protein.”
Following a strict diet with limited protein intake is all Rylan has ever known, said Kuhar. His case of PKU is considered “mild to medium.” He drinks a medical formula daily for half of his protein intake, and can have the other 25 grams of protein from food. Luckily, the medical formula is covered by insurance.
In some severe cases, children diagnosed with PKU have an extremely low protein intake, such as only five grams per day, said Kuhar.
“We really feel for the kids who can’t even eat what he does,” she said.
May was National PKU Awareness Month, an initiative of the National PKU Alliance, a time when many passionate about spreading awareness for PKU host fundraisers, wear the color blue, and more.
Realizing that not everyone has such easy access to these low-protein foods and medical formula, Rylan stepped up to help raise funds for those similar to him in Ukraine. A portion of Paesano Pizza sale proceeds, made during the month of May, are going toward the NPKUA’s Ukrainian PKU Relief initiative.
Funds collected will go toward the purchase of low-protein foods and coordinating with Ukrainian organizations for distribution, according to the NPKUA’s Facebook page.
Kuhar said it was no surprise when Rylan, who has a caring and giving heart, wanted to help others. When asking him what he wanted to write in the Paesano Pizza Facebook post, Rylan had said, “I don’t want it to be about me.”
Having to be overly cautious of his diet at a young age, Rylan has actually grown to enjoy healthy foods like fruits and vegetables. Similarly to a vegetarian lifestyle, being that meat contains a lot of protein, the only ones he really eats are hot dogs and bologna. He can also enjoy “free foods” he loves, like cucumbers – his favorite – strawberries and jello.
Rylan’s diagnosis is extremely rare, being that both of his biological parents were each carriers of the genetic defect. “There are roughly 16,500 people living with PKU in the United States today,” according to the NPKUA.
Rylan’s longtime doctor at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh has told the Kuhars they are fortunate he was born with PKU when he was, as there is much currently happening in the medical field with the disorder. There is now a medicine designated for those with PKU who are over a certain age, which can assist them in eating a normalized diet.
They regularly mail out Rylan’s blood tests, which measure the amount of phenylketonuria (Phe) in his blood, but one day, the hope is to be able to test these levels at home, said Kuhar.
The NPKUA also reached out to Rylan directly, interested in what he was doing to help others.
“This has really opened our eyes about the people in Ukraine,” Kuhar said. “We are blessed to always have access to what we need.”
Prior to Rylan going to any gathering, Kuhar said she would call a parent or guardian to see what he would be eating, or have him eat beforehand out of caution. Now, all of his friends’ parents have been very accommodating, offering to bring foods to gatherings and parties that he is able to eat, helping him feel more included as well.
Rylan, an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, loves football, baseball and video games, and hopes to play football professionally when he is older.
Paesano Pizza aims to host/participate in other local fundraisers when the opportunity arises, planning to do so in the future when possible, said Kuhar. The community support the business received throughout the pandemic, and during past fundraisers, has been incredible.
Rylan can sometimes be seen sporting a shirt that says “One in 10,000,” standing for the one in 10,000 kids diagnosed with PKU. He hopes to do something special in light of National PKU Awareness Month in May each year, making it an annual tradition.
Rarely do the Kuhars meet someone who has a connection to PKU, as it is usually unheard of, Bekah said. They plan to attend more PKU events in the future, meeting more people and families just like themselves, and helping to spread awareness of PKU.
Rylan continues to master the challenges of his diagnosis as he gets older, said Kuhar. Despite the occasional frustration, he is a shining example of making the best out of whatever life throws his way.
For more information, visit https://www.npkua.org.