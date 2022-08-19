BROCKWAY – Two Brockway brothers became Eagle Scouts in a joint ceremony at the St. Tobias Center on Aug. 13.
Joseph Phillip “JP” Piccirillo was 6 years old when he checked out Cub Scouts, and his brother, Angelo, followed him as soon as he was old enough. JP delayed his Eagle Scout ceremony so he could have a combined celebration with his younger brother, capping off a journey they took together from childhood.
“Back then, my dad took us to a meeting, we met the kids, and we never looked back,” JP said.
“We enjoyed it,” Angelo added. “We enjoyed going through the ranks, going on camp outs, and everything you learn.”
Multiple sources report that each year only 4 to 8 percent of eligible Scouts go on to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. Famous Eagle Scouts include President Gerald Ford, Associate Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, Former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, and Director Steven Spielberg. According to Scouts BSA website, Eagles have a huge impact on their communities after the ceremonies are over.
“Scouting gets you involved in your community and shows you how you can help,” JP said.
“Scouting offers a lot for you,” Angelo said. “You do a lot of things you wouldn’t normally do.”
The drive to become Eagle Scouts started when they were still Cub Scouts.
“There’s an award you get in Cub Scouts, the Arrow of Light,” JP said. “We both earned it. We thought that we could get to Eagle if we put in the work.”
That work involved doing a lot of Scouting. According to Scouts BSA, the rank of Eagle Scout requires a Scout to earn minimum of 21 merit badges, show leadership skills, and plan an Eagle Project. This needs to be done before the Scout turns 18.
JP’s Eagle Project had a deep personal connection.
“My grandmother is buried in Brandy Camp Cemetery,” JP said. “We went to visit on her birthday, and I realized that there was nowhere to sit. Then I thought that it would be nice for me to make the cemetery look better. They have a statue of Mary that was overgrown with bushes.”
JP brought someone in to rip out the overgrown bushes, put down stones, planted new shrubs, and added a bench for visitors.
For Angelo, the Eagle Project was giving back to a park that had given a lot to him growing up.
“My project was at the Horton Township Park,” Angelo said. “I had a lot of birthday parties and Scouting events there, and it was getting run down.”
Angelo cleaned up and stained the pavilion, added a bench, and replaced the teeter-totter boards.
Both brothers had to plan their projects, raise money, and manage volunteers.
“I learned leadership skills and how to organize a project,” JP said. “I had Cub Scouts come in, so I had to manage them, and keep them from getting bored. I also had to keep track of my project and expenses.”
“I learned a lot of the same things: planning, how to fundraise, how to interact with a lot of different people and communicate with them, and how to lead helpers,” Angelo said.
JP is a sophomore at St. Francis University studying accounting. Angelo is starting his senior year at DuBois Central Catholic. Both brothers highly recommend Scouts BSA.
“For me, Scouting is so broad,” JP said. “There’s something for everyone. It really helps you explore. I made a lot of good relationships that I wouldn’t have made otherwise.”