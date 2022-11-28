BROCKWAY – After a two-year hiatus, the Brockway Community Children’s’ Christmas Party returns Dec. 4 with magic, hot chocolate, Santa, and more.
Tammy Stansell, who has spearheaded the event over the past 38 years, said that children up to age 12 can come to Knotted Pines at the old Girl Scout camp from 1-4 p.m. for some Christmas fun.
Mike “Mr. Kazam” Catanzarito returns to kick start the Christmas magic, followed by a visit from Santa Claus.
Santa will arrive early, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for children with sensory processing issues.
Stansell was part of the group who restarted the event around 40 years ago. She remembered something similar from her childhood, but that had gone away during the time she worked at Brockway Ambulance. Working with Marilyn Becker, Paul Means, Jean Morrison, and Marsha and Bill Cavalier, the Community Children’s Christmas Party outgrew multiple venues, eventually moving to the Knotted Pines location in 2019. The event is not affiliated with any organization, but members of the Brockway Block Parents Association make up the core of the volunteers.
“It’s supported by the community,” Stansell said. “It’s supported by the community, including businesses.”
However, the two-year hiatus may have impacted some of the donations, and Stansell said that it might be more difficult to hold the event next year without more support.
“It was harder to get donations,” she said. “I don’t know if it was COVID or the community wasn’t used to holding it, but we had some difficulties. We have some people get on the bandwagon and get our cookies made, and we had some money in the account, but without help, it will be like starting all over again next year.”
Stansell is, however, thankful for the donations the party received this year.
“The family at Knotted Pines donates the venue, and they decorate it for us,” she said. “And our volunteers and donations help.”
While the party has had ups and downs, it is a labor of love for Stansell and her volunteers.
“When we started this, we put our own money into it,” she said. “We usually have over 100 kids come. One year, we had 246 kids. This year, we have a hot chocolate bar, cupcakes, and a magician. The theme is Polar Express, so kids are encouraged to wear PJs.”
RSVPs are not required, but they are appreciated. Stansell asked that no more than two adults accompany the children to the event. More information can be found on the Hometown Brockway Facebook group.