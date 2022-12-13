BROCKWAY — Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” is celebrating 70 years on stage, and members of the drama club at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School get to be a part of that celebration.
Brockway’s production of “The Mousetrap” will be held Dec. 15, 16 and 17 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium.
Brockway chose this musical since Director Ryan Carter said he felt his students needed a different challenge than song and dance.
“They love singing, they love dancing, and that’s why they do the musicals, but the acting is almost confusing to them,” Carter said. “They need help navigating that, so by having them do a play, they have the opportunity to intensely work on their acting. I’m very fortunate to have a brave batch of people.”
In Agatha Christie’s long-running play, Mollie Ralston and her husband Giles open Monkswell Manor, a guesthouse, and their grand opening is met with a terrible snowstorm and sudden murder. The guests of the house, as well as Mollie and Giles, are the suspects, and Detective Sergeant Trotter braves the elements to solve the mystery.
Brockway sophomore L. Moore plays Trotter, and sees the role as a mysterious character whose motivations may not be what they seem. Moore has been involved in Brockway plays since seventh grade, but this is the first lead role. While all of the actors call the show an ensemble, the interplay between Trotter and Mollie is central to the mystery.
“For Trotter, the performance is having an air of urgency and seriousness,” Moore said. “He has to figure out what’s going on and figure it out quickly, but since he’s a cop, he has to be polite. He gets aggressive when people aren’t doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”
Moore did not expect to get the part of the police detective, but it was a pleasant surprise.
“I’m ecstatic,” Moore said. “Being a lead definitely requires a lot of line memorization, and since this is the first play we have done in a while, I have to rely more on actually acting, not just dancing and singing.”
For the past several years, Brockway has performed multiple musicals. Many of the actors have never performed in something without music and choreography, so it is a learning curve for the students.
“We had to do intense blocking, micromanage facial expressions, and tell them every last hinge to move on their bodies,” Carter said. “When we add all that to the spring shows, they will be a force to be reckoned with.”
Moore thinks that “The Mousetrap” will draw an audience that musicals miss.
“I think people will be pleasantly surprised, and I hope it’s something people want to see again,” Moore said.
A key to the production is the journey of guesthouse proprietor Mollie Ralston. In the Brockway production, two performers took on the role of Mollie, and junior Alyssa Rittenhouse, who shares the role with Siena Ferraro, is excited for audiences to see her turn in the role.
“Mollie is a very reserved character,” Rittenhouse said. “She keeps her opinions to herself, and I don’t do that. She keeps what she feels inside. Everyone always has a secret, even if it doesn’t relate to the mystery.”
While the Trotter/Mollie dynamic is important, the cast of suspects is equally important to solving the mystery.
“I play Ms. Casewell, and she has a part in the ending, and it’s not something you’ll expect,” said senior Zona Calhoun. “She doesn’t talk as much, but all her lines mean something deeper. There are only eight of us on stage, so it means that every character is important, no matter the size of the role.”
“For me, the biggest challenge is being mean,” senior Shaelynn Brubaker said. “My character, Mrs. Boyle, is very stuck up. I have to be snide to my friends, and that’s not who I am as a person.”
Along with Brubaker, Calhoun, Ferraro, and Moore, Rittenhouse shares the stage with Adam Carnahan, Connor Carnahan, Vincent Cavalline, Colin Keith, Abigail Red, and Emily Verner. Carter co-directs with Melissa Newcome with costumes by Laura Ferraro. Carter said that “The Mousetrap” brings a lot to the stage for Brockway, including proving that Brockway students can do more than sing and dance.
“This play will surprise a lot of people in a good way, and that’s because it’s Agatha Christie,” Carter said. “It will intrigue a different crowd, and maybe bring new people to our shows who haven’t come to see them, and those who always come to our shows will see a different genre. They’ll see something a bit more serious than our musicals, maybe a touch darker, with a bit of British whimsy to it.”
For the cast, the chance to prove their acting chops has them excited for the curtain to rise.
“We’re not just a singing group,” Calhoun said. “We can adapt to a lot of different things.”
Tickets are $8 –available at the door or at https://brockwaydrama.ticketleap.com/mousetrap/.