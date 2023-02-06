BROCKWAY – The Brockway Schools and Community Education Foundation helped two organizations reach destinations across the Susquehanna River.
Foundation Executive Director Peter Grecco said that the organization looks for varied opportunities to help the students at Brockway. It discovered that it could assist the Brockway Chapter of the FFA go to Farm Show, and students from the new DECA group go to the regional competition.
“We gave $1,200 to both organizations,” Grecco said.
The FFA attends Farm Show every year in January, and it raises its money through donations and its annual fruit sale. Grecco said that the foundation pitched in because costs have increased this year.
“In today’s society, everything’s through the roof,” Grecco said. “Busing, overnight stay, food. We felt it was something that needed done. We know the FFA raise all their money, so we wanted to support them.”
FFA Co-Advisor Kyle Norman said the foundation’s support helps open Farm Show to more students.
“Our group pays for almost everything that we do, and it’s great to get this support,” he said. “It helps to defer the rising costs in the amount of fruit the kids have to sell to be able to go.”
Norman said that the cost a student had to raise used to be $500, but it has increased over time.
“It’s now around $800 to go to Farm Show,” he said. “Being able to lower that cost will increase the number of kids going.”
Brockway FFA had a successful show this year. Junior Mayson Fremer received his Keystone Degree, and eighth graders Bailee Carberry and Stephanie Patterson received jackets from the state FFA alumni.
“The Alumni Association has an application every year for students to get a sponsor for receiving their jackets,” Co-Advisor Matt Holt said. “They gave out hundreds of jackets this year, including two to our kids.”
Norman and Holt said that the Farm Show is starting to reach pre-COVID attendance.
“The students are always good at Farm Show, but the show itself had more vendors than it did last year,” Norman said. “Fewer people are worried about COVID.”
Over the years, the foundation supported Norman and Holt in their wood and metal shops, adding money to the grants the pair find to replace equipment or add new experiences.
“We really appreciate the Foundation,” Holt said. “It gives the kids an opportunity they wouldn’t normally have.”
The foundation also donated $1,200 to an event coming up at the end of February. Justin Beimel’s DECA group is taking 12 students to Hershey to compete in the DECA state competition.
“DECA came up in our meeting because they’re sending kids to Hershey after a successful competition in DuBois,” Grecco said. “The board was very happy to see the club’s success so early. That will get more kids involved and get more kids involved in our activities.”
DECA is a new club at Brockway, which is focused on business skills. At the first competition, Brockway’s new group dominated, leading to 12 student eligible to compete in Hershey.
“It is a three-day event, and we stay at the Hershey Lodge for two nights,” Beimel said. “That’s a very nice hotel, and the costs add up.”
Beimel said that his group also raised funds to go on the trip, running Marianna hoagie and N & N Cinnamon Company fundraisers. Much of the money came from the new Doghouse Café, which operates in the school before classes start and during lunches.
“We gave the start-up money for café,” Grecco said. “We wanted to see them take off, and they did.”
“Our entire business club is very thankful for this help,” Beimel added. “It is great to have a close-knit community to give these students an opportunity to improve on the soft skills that will follow them after they graduate.”
The school does not fund the Foundation, and it runs on donations from the community. Many of those donations are tax deductible. Grecco said that a major fundraiser is on the horizon.
“Our annual golf scramble is coming up June 10 at Brockway Golf Course,” he said. “Flyers and registration forms are going out soon, and we’re only accepting 18 teams. We also have two ways to donate –$100 to sponsor a hole, or $500 for a sponsorship in the pro shop and along the course.”
More information about the Foundation can be found through the Brockway Area School District website.