BROCKWAY – As the winter weather rolled in Friday, Brockway Area Elementary School Principals Candace Patricelli and Brian Mulhollan trudged their way to the roof of the school to set up camp.
Patricelli and Mulhollan’s school-top camping trip was part of Brockway’s celebration of Read Across America Week. Every year, the students at the elementary school try to reach a reading goal, and if they do, the principals find a way to add a little humor to the assembly on that Friday.
“We have been doing Read Across America challenges for over two decades here at Brockway Elementary,” Patricelli explained. “The first one was when my father, former principal Bob Cherubini, had to kiss a pig. Over the years I have been here, I’ve also kissed a pig, been duct taped to the wall, turned into a human bowl of cereal, and more. I have seen other districts around the state who had principals on the roof to either greet or say goodbye to the students. I thought this could be a fun challenge to try out if we make our goal.”
The elementary goal was to read 500 books or chapters as a school during the week. Students completed reading slips as they read. Because reading progresses with grade levels, kindergarten through second grade filled out a slip for every book while third through sixth grades filled out slips for every chapter read.
Mulhollan has participated in recent years, and this year’s celebration had students bringing the principals gear for their trip: coats, gloves, boots, firewood, tents, marshmallows, and since the forecasters were not sure of the weather Friday night, they added umbrellas, goggles, and snorkels.
“It is Pennsylvania, so sometimes we have all four seasons in one day,” Patricelli said. “When Mr. Mulhollan and I initially went to check out the condition of the roof, it was a 66-degree sunny day in February. As principals, we always have to have a plan A, B, and C ready to go.”
Brockway’s celebration had themes, some inspired by Dr. Seuss. It started with Cat in the Hat Monday, and students got to wear hats to school. Students donned their favorite shoes to commemorate The Foot Book, wore mismatched clothes or wild hair for Wacky Wednesday, wore bright socks for Fox in Socks on Thursday, and showed their reading spirit by wearing grade-specific colors on Friday. All week, the Scholastic Book Fair was in the gymnasium. On Thursday, the Book Fair was open to parents during an open house. Teachers read various books to students and parents, who could grab milk and cookies to enjoy during the readings. Parents entered drawings during the open house to win Pittsburgh Zoo tickets donated by Kool 103.3 FM and the Stoltz Family Dealership, and a Brockway Family Pool Pass donated by the Brockway Recreational Board.
Patricelli makes sure that her students know the importance of reading.
“Reading is the fundamental step of learning,” Patricelli said. “All other subjects start with being able to read and read well. If a parent wants their child to read better, they need to read to their children. Read to them at night. Read with enthusiasm. Parents also need to read books, newspapers, and magazines themselves around the house so their children see them reading.”
National Read Across America Day was March 2, and it was established to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss.