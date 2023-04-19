BROCKWAY – Families in Brockway recently got a chance to see 21st century medicine at work during a telemedicine open house at Brockway Area Elementary School.
Brockway School Nurse Lesley Martini hosted the open house with Penn Highlands Healthcare’s Angela Rhodes, director of telemedicine. Martini said that she and Rhodes felt that it was vital that parents see how the telemedicine machine works with their own eyes.
“We wanted them to see what will take place if they enroll their child in this program,” Martini said. “We also wanted to answer any questions that they had, allow them to understand every aspect of this before we go live.”
Brockway offers telemedicine through Penn Highlands with Dr. Kevin Wilson and his Family Medicine Residency Clinic. Brockway’s Dr. James Devlin and his practice will see their patients as well. The district used USDA grants to pay for the program’s carts.
“We did demonstrations of actual calls between a physician and the school nurse’s office,” Martini said. “We showed parents the tools on the cart, like the otoscope and stethoscope. We handed out information and had permission packets there for parents and guardians to actually enroll their children.”
Martini hopes that the open house and conversations help parents feel more comfortable. The process, according to Martini, starts with a call to the child’s parents or guardians explaining the complaint. If the school nurse decides that telemedicine is an option, she will begin the call with the student and physician, and the parent or guardian can join if they wish, listening and talking by phone or even on camera.
“They can be a part of the entire call, see the assessment, hear what the physician thinks, and what the diagnosis is,” Martini said. “Ultimately, if the physician on the call thinks that the child should be seen in person, then the parent or guardian will need to arrange that.”
In addition to being involved in the whole process, the parent might not have to leave work if the case does not end up being severe or contagious.
“They don’t have to leave work to take their child to the doctor,” Martini said. “This is huge for parents.”
Martini said that the open house was well received. The parents who attended seemed excited for the new option and were impressed with the quality of the video and audio as well as how well the process worked.
To enroll, Brockway Area School District parents need to call the elementary or high school offices to start the paperwork. Martini said that parents can speak to the district or school nurses to get more information, and the district is ready to get started.
“We are the first school in our area to do this with Penn Highlands Healthcare, so it’s brand new,” Martini said. “In the future, as we grow the program, we hope to bring more provider groups in to be a part of it.”