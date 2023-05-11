BROCKWAY – The Brockway Chapter of the FFA held its annual banquet at the end of April, highlighting the students’ work to promote agriculture and leadership in their communities.
The FFA describes itself as “a dynamic youth organization that changes lives and prepares members for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.” It focuses on hands-on experiences in agriculture, but also public speaking, leadership, and community building.
The Brockway chapter drew in 130 people for its annual banquet, including Sen. Cris Dush. A feature of the meal catered by Palumbo’s Catering by Nish was a pig raised by the FFA students in the school’s barn. This year, the FFA raised two pigs, George and Squirt, which were butchered and used in the banquet or auctioned off as a fundraiser. The event had cupcakes made by Robin Mowrey.
The keynote speaker was State FFA President James Winklosky, a 2022 graduate of Derry High School who plans on attending Pennsylvania College of Technology to become a diesel mechanic. Winklosky related the story of a retiring national officer in 2015, when the officer took a chance and sat in a restaurant with an older stranger who was eating alone. After a long conversation, the stranger told the officer, “There are two types of people in this world: walkers and talkers. There are a lot of talkers, but there aren’t many walkers.” Walkers and talkers could be leaders and followers, or people who talk about doing something but never put in the work to achieve it. Winklosky said that both types of people are necessary, and they have to work together to achieve their goals.
“Not everyone can be a leader,” he said. “If everyone was, there would be a lot of fighting. Even though you’re a leader, or you’re a walker, you need talkers or followers. Walkers and talkers can work together to achieve a common goal.”
FFA Advisors Kyle Norman and Matt Holt highlighted the achievements of the walkers in this year’s Brockway FFA organization: President Mayson Fremer, Vice President Riley Williams, Treasurer Dante Fields, Secretary Natane Isabella, Reporter Troy Johnson, Chaplain Eric Mowrey, Sentinel Isaac Guaglianone, Historians Delayne Fremer and Kendra Jones, and Student Advisor Tanner Guaglianone.
“You’re amazing individuals, you work hard, and you’re people we can rely on,” Norman said.
Next year, Mayson Fremer will be president, with Mowrey as vice president, Delayne Fremer as treasurer, Roxanne Pentz as secretary, Jones as reporter, Dominic Carlini as chaplain, James Fremer as sentinel, Levi Hepler as historian, and Johnson as student advisor.
The Brockway FFA put a lot of walking behind their talking, raising $3,200 during the fruit sale alone.
During the ceremony, students who earned their FFA jackets were recognized, as well as students who won awards during the school year. In FFA, awards are called “degrees,” which are similar to the ranks in Scouts, according to Holt. As they get older and participate more with FFA, they progress from Discovery to Greenhand, and eventually Chapter. Chapter is the top degree Brockway can give, but beyond that, students can earn the Keystone Degree for the state, and even get the American Degree when they graduate.
Discovery Degree
Maria Buttery, Ben Fremer, Kayli Mowrey, and Jorden Sanchez.
Greenhand Degree
Dominic Carlini, Lailah Clark. Thomas Ceriani, Isaac Guaglianone, Levi Helper, Roxanne Pentz, Alex Roush, Mario Smith, Maggie Snyder, and Andrew D. Williams.
Chapter Degree
Delayne Fremer, James Fremer, Kendra Jones, and Eric Mowrey.
Keystone Degree
Mayson Fremer.