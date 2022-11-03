BROCKWAY – The Brockway Chapter of the FFA has two new members.
The FFA added two pigs to their program: George and Squirt.
Troy Johnson, the Brockway FFA reporter and a junior at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School, said the pigs have similar fates.
“We got one to butcher for our banquet and one to raffle off,” he said.
The pigs, while ultimately dinner for FFA members, are object lessons in Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School’s agriculture science classes. Maple Shade Farms’ Justin and Mandy Fremer donated the pigs.
Brockway FFA Adviser Kyle Norman said that his ag students are learning a lot from the two porcine members.
“We decided to get pigs for a few reasons,” Norman said. “First was to enhance our curriculum. It is one thing to talk about pigs and show videos, but it is another to be able to show them in person. We want to get as much hands-on experience for our students as we can. Second, we wanted our students to truly realize where our food comes from, so we are going to have a pig roast at our FFA banquet.”
Johnson said that the students take care of the pigs even when school is not in session.
“We have to take care of them,” he said. “We individually go feed them and give them some water, take care of their bedding. People sign up to take care of the pigs over the weekends.”
Senior Riley Williams said that the ag teachers keep a close eye on the students.
“You sign up on a calendar and then sign in on a different calendar,” she said. “We also have to scan a QR code. You have to do all of those things or it doesn’t count and you can’t take care of the pigs anymore.”
Williams named Squirt, and ag teacher Matt Holt’s eighth-graders named George. Williams said that the pigs have an automatic water system, but the students provide the food and even give corn as a treat.
“We learn how pigs function –they kind of just eat and sleep,” she said. “It helps us learn how to take care of farm animals.”
Norman added that the responsibility of caring for pigs is entirely on the students.
“These animals need to be checked on twice a day every day without fail, to make sure they have everything they need and are in good health,” he said. “This includes nights, holidays, and weekends. They are also getting a better understanding of how animals should be treated and processed. These animals need to have a certain quality of life before they are butchered, and we are stressing that to our students.”
Norman said that one provides the meal at the banquet, and the other provides a meal for people outside the FFA. The public can buy tickets for half of a pig to help recoup the costs of raising the animals.
Fundraising is very important to the FFA. Currently, the students are managing their annual fruit sale.
“This sale basically runs the FFA,” Johnson said. “This is how we go to Farm Show and other trips, and it also helps us pay for our FFA jackets.”
The Brockway FFA gets fruit from Pee Jay’s Fresh Fruit. The sale includes various types of apples, mixed fruits and a farmer’s box that has vegetables like carrots, potatoes and onions.
“Instead of the normal fruit baskets or just baskets of apples, we are offering a basket with a mix of apples and oranges,” Johnson said. “People wanted those specific fruits, so we made sure to have them.”
Norman added that the fruit sale funds attending FFA career development events, the Pennsylvania Farm Show, the FFA State Legislative Leadership Conference, and the Agricultural Conference Experiences Sessions. The FFA at Brockway also hosts a Hoss’s dinner, a teacher breakfast, a fruit and vegetable growers meeting, and an officers boot camp.