BROCKWAY – If you hear the emergency weather siren sounding, don’t look in the sky.
Brockway Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich reminded residents that the weather sirens in his community in particular and any community in general are not signals to come and take in a show.
“I can’t emphasize enough, when folks hear that siren, other than the monthly test, please take heed,” Hoskavich said. “That means there’s an imminent storm approaching. And do not go outside and look up! Tornadoes come and drop fast, and you just never know.
When the severe weather came through March 31, the sirens in Brockway sounded. Hoskavich said that some people felt that the alarms were overreacting to a common end-of-March storm, but the county dispatch does not set off alarms for fun.
“Last Thursday, it started as a sunny day,” Hoskavich said. “When everyone’s cell phones went off at work, I looked out the window, and it was still sunny. But being in contact with County Emergency Management, that storm coming through showed three different marks on the radar with rotation.”
The storm showed rotation near Punxsutawney, Sigel, and another one on Route 28 heading for Brockway. County Emergency Management hit the county all-call, setting off all the weather sirens in the county.
“Having gone through this before, I thought it was a good idea to have county page our members to be at the station,” Hoskavich said. “Thankfully, those storms all dissipated. We’ve had storms come through here before, and they can be pretty catastrophic.”
Hoskavich remembered a couple of tornadoes in the Brockway area, including one that happened within the last 20 years.
“Back in 2005, we had one in the summertime that just touched down briefly, but it caused a lot of damage,” Hoskavich said. “So, when people hear those weather sirens, take heed, take shelter, and wait until it seems to be all clear.”
Hoskavich also reminded residents that this transition time between winter and spring is a dangerous time for brush fires.
“This time of the year, everything’s dry,” he said. “The ground might be all wet, but if you get a couple of days without rain and get a little wind, that foliage and vegetation is very dried out. In wooded areas, it does not take much, if you’re burning yard debris with a little breeze, it will not take long for an ember to cause acres and acres of fire.”
Hoskavich said that waiting until the grass and the woods “green up” will help prevent brush and forest fires.
“If you wait for it to be greener, or if you wait until it’s just a little rainy to burn your debris, it can cut down on the risk of forest fires,” Hoskavich said.