BROCKWAY – Freshmen at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School gained insight in potential future careers during the school’s annual Industry Day.
Industry Day is a collaboration with Workforce Solutions, and the school counselors at Brockway make sure that each ninth-grade student has a chance to learn about opportunities close to home.
“The representatives talk with the students during students’ math, science, English, and history classes,” explained school Counselor Jessi Donlin. “This way the students are able to rotate class to class and hear each presentation in a small group setting.”
Having the representatives in the classroom is to increase comfort for the students. With the Career Fair, students go into the high school gymnasium, surrounded by their classmates and several employers. During Industry Day, the students are in their usual classroom.
“Hopefully the students feel more comfortable asking questions, volunteering answers, and participating in any hands-on activities the companies may do since they are with a small group of peers,” Donlin said. “This also gives the companies a chance to reach every student, not just those who may go to their table if this were set up as a traditional career fair.”
This year, Brockway had representatives from Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group (AHUG), Beverage-Air Corporation, Christ the King Manor, Gasbarre Automation Solutions, Penn Highlands Healthcare, Phoenix Sintered Metals, and Jefferson County EMS.
Freshman Tanner Raffeinner said that he feels the school is preparing students well for their futures. He saw four employers during his day, and he enjoyed the visit from Beverage-Air the most.
“We got to experience some of the steps that go into making different types of refrigerators,” Raffeinner said. “The representative had like a torch and everything, using visuals to help walk us through the process of what they do.”
Most representatives opted for hands-on demonstrations and videos chronicling a day at the job, giving the students a practical view of what they do. For Raffeinner and others, the refrigeration field is a new option for them to explore.
“I was aware of the job, but not aware of the amount of opportunities in the field and that they were around here,” Raffeinner said.
Classmate Nathan May agreed.
“Before this, we never really talk about jobs that we can get right here,” May said. “The speakers told us how we can get jobs when we graduate, and some of us can work for those places right now.”
The varied presentation styles also appealed to students’ different interests. For example, Raffeinner enjoyed watching the hands-on demonstration, but the video about working in Christ the King interested May.
“Christ the King interested me the most because I like working with older people and talking to them,” May said. “That may be something I want to look into in the future.”
Donlin said that students need extra support as they plan for the next phase of their lives, and the school tries to provide that support.
“Trying to figure out what you want to do for the rest of your life can be a challenging task,” she said. “The more information we can provide each year to our students, the more successful they can become in planning their future career goals.”
Donlin said the school was grateful for the time and effort the businesses put into Industry Day every year.
“We are thankful that the companies in Brockway and surrounding areas also see the importance of empowering the youth with what career opportunities are out there, the skills needed in order to enter into a particular career path, and more about how the industry works,” she said. “We know everyone is extremely busy and have much to do, but we truly cannot thank these businesses enough for allowing their employees time away to spend a day at Brockway High School sharing their wisdom, advice, and building a rapport with our students.”