BROCKWAY – Members, families and friends of the Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School Chapter of the FFA (Future Farmers of America) gathered at the Brockwayville Depot to celebrate the chapter’s accomplishments and present jackets to new members.
The FFA Banquet includes awards, speeches and a ceremony. Sophomore Jack Smith led the invocation and senior Mollie Smith presided over the event in her role as chapter president. The dinner was catered by Palumbo’s Catering by Nish and Kaysi Cakes.
Nina Coolidge, a state officer in the FFA, attended the banquet, and told the students that they can achieve what they put their minds to, but they also need to be a voice of encouragement to those around them. When Coolidge was in high school, she joined the football team. After a couple days of practice, she decided that football was not for her. A friend, who had been injured in that practice and would not be able to play that year, saw that she was planning on quitting and talked her out of it. Because of his encouragement, she played football through her high school career.
FFA Advisors Kyle Norman and Matt Holt said that the event went well, and they were very proud of the students. FFA is an organization for students interested in agriculture and leadership. The letters used to stand for “Future Farmers of America,” but the name was changed to just FFA to reflect the organization’s growing push for members interested in any aspect of agriculture, not just farming.
“FFA focuses on more than agriculture,” Holt explained. “The students who join FFA will become more comfortable talking in front of crowds, meeting new people, and building teams. ACES and other leadership conferences build students’ skills, and they’re a lot of fun. Some of the kids come out of these conferences with lifelong friendships that could only have been made through the FFA.”
One of the biggest honors in the FFA is getting the official blue jacket. Some students earned their jackets at the state event held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, but others received theirs at the dinner at the Depot. Putting on jackets were Cadien Bundy, Doninic Carlini, Lailah Clark, Samantha Erickson, Jimmy Fremer, Tanner Guaglianone, Natane Isabella, Cadence Lahrman, Hunter Mills, Eliza Mowrey, Eric Mowrey, Aiden Raybuck, Dakota Rhed, Alex Roush, Riley Salizzoni, Mario Smith, Jack Smith, Reese Stewart, Kolton Wineberg, Riley Williams and Lexi Williams.
The earliest degrees awarded were the Discovery Degrees. Maddison Becker, Cadien Bundy, Dominic Carlini, Lailah Clark, Samantha Erickson, Gage Kerchinski, Makayla Laird, Nathan May, Hunter Mills, Roxanne Pentz, Aiden Raybuck, Mario Smith, Hallie Welsh, Riley Salizzoni, and Jonathan Winnings received those awards. These awards are given to students who join FFA in eight grade and work hard at competitions.
The next level students can earn is the Greenhand Degree. Earning these degrees were Matthew Brubaker, Pattie Buchanan, Dylen Coder, Kaden Coulter, Connor Cubbon, Dante Fields, Delayne Fremer, Jimmy Fremer, Troy Johnson, Kenda Jones, Cadence Lahrman, Jed Manno, Jacob Maze, Eliza Mowrey, Eric Mowrey, Kalina Powell, Dakota Rhed, Cheuamme Roush, Austin Schmader, Jack Smith, Freese Stewart, and Kolton Wineberg. Zack Delia, Logan Freemer, Mayson Fremer, Tanner Guaglianone, Natane Isabella, Mollie Smith, Riley Williams, and Lexi Williams got Chapter Degrees.
Smith handed over the gavel to incoming FFA President Mayson Fremer. Riley Williams continued as vice president, Dante Fields took over as treasurer from Logan Freemer, Natane Isabella continued as secretary, Troy Johnson takes over as reporter from Tanner Guaglianone, Eric Mowrey replaces Smith as chaplain, Sentinel Kolton Wineberg gave his position to Isaac Guaglianone, Mayson Fremer handed historian duties to Delayne Fremer and Kenda Jones, and Tanner Guaglianone took over as student advisor from Lexi Williams.
The FFA members will keep working before the school year ends, including running the FFA Greenhouse Plant Sale starting May 7.