BROCKWAY – Paige Doane continues to inspire her family and community even though the Brockway fourth-grader passed away last year.
Paige lived with NF, or neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that can cause the body to produce tumors that grow under the skin or along the nerves. Diagnosed with NF at three months old, Paige battled tumorous growths on her face. Eventually, cancer developed, and Paige had a parade through her hometown a few months before she passed away on June 25.
Paige’s mother and father, Shelley and Kevin Doane, had participated in the Valentine’s Runs hosted by Cupid’s Charities for the past seven years. This year, they raised more money than ever before.
“Usually, we raise $5,000 if we’re lucky,” Kevin Doane said. “This year, we were able to raise, between two fundraisers, around $8,000, and then there was a match donation.”
The event is part of Cupid Charities, which provides money for clinical trials for the treatment of NF. Paige started receiving treatments when she was 1 year old.
“We want to pay them back because we don’t know how long we would have had Paige if we didn’t have the treatments,” Shelley Doane said.
The Cupid’s Undie Run is held around Valentine’s Day across the country. The team in honor of Paige, Paige’s Posse, donates to the Pittsburgh run. They start at Fatty’s Bar and then start a one-mile run. As the name implies, the runners are in their underwear.
“Everybody’s supposed to run in their underwear because the children with NF feel uncomfortable in their skin every day,” Kevin Doane said. “ It’s designed to make you feel uncomfortable, too. Most people don’t run in their underwear, but wear leggings or tights under their underwear.”
All the teams in Pittsburgh raised around $110,000.
The Doanes found local sponsors to help raise their portion of the money.
“We contacted Jefferson County and they put us in touch with someone in Brockway,” Kevin Doane said. “They talked to the Jaycees, and they sponsored us.”
This year’s run may be over, but the fundraising begins again for next year’s Cupid’s Undie Run.The Doanes are planning on holding some small fundraisers soon. More can be found on the Facebook page “Cupid’s Dash for Cash.”
“We do this in memory of Paige,” Shelley Doane said. “We always picked out crazy outfits and costumes for the run, and she liked doing that, so we will continue to do it in her memory.”