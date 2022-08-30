BROCKWAY – Thanks to a community outreach project by the nearby Brockway Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT), the main hallways at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School is a work of art.
BCAT’s Mary Kay Palazzo said that the project was special for her since it was the first one she oversaw in her new position as community outreach specialist.
“I’ve been here since about January 2020,” Palazzo said. “I originally came on as a resident artist in metals. I manage service projects and the gallery, and I coordinate the art department. I do a little bit of everything.”
Part of that “little bit of everything” includes working with local K-12 schools to bring art into the community. The mural in Brockway’s main hallway was a collaborative process with the high school’s administration and the entire art department at BCAT.
“That is a mural that highlights different subjects: science, marching band and orchestra, math, physical education and sports, art, English, and history,” Palazzo said.
The work was designed by BCAT Artist Emily Downes, and the hall went through various designs before they settled on the one that was finished not long before students returned from summer.
While the mural has silhouettes representing student activities, images of famous authors and scientists, and text like Albert Einstein’s famous equation E=MC2. However, the first image students and visitors see when they enter the building is a giant Rover dog.
“We wanted to make sure the mural was made specifically for this school and reflects its values,” Palazzo said.
That was not the only piece the art department designed for Brockway.
“The district approached us about an eye-catching piece that could be both a piece of visual art and a teaching tool in the art room,” Palazzo said. “We focused on the seven aspects of visual design: shape, form, color, texture, line, value, and space, with all of them combined in the center, around a mountain laurel image. The mountain laurel represents Pennsylvania, as we are so surrounded by nature being in the PA Wilds.”
The texture panel was completed by ceramics artist Caleb Sykora-Bodie with Emily Downes. Osgood Bender made the two crochet panels representing color and value. Melissa Lovingood made a metal panel to represent line. Palazzo and the other artists developed mirroring panels for shape and form. Shape is two-dimensional and form is three-dimensional. Hanging the instillation was managed by using paper templates to guide the process, drilling holes, and metal cleats to keep the full pieces in place.
“These are pretty heavy pieces, but they’ll be nice and secure,” Palazzo said. “Having so many different pieces, you have to be precise.”
BCAT tries to do two of these projects every year. They have completed sensory gardens in their surrounding school districts, including the Noah’s Ark Garden at DuBois Central Catholic. The goal of this outreach is to put art into the community, but it also shows the local school districts what services are available at BCAT.
BCAT’s programs will begin Sept. 12. They have free after-school programs for high school students who want to learn metals and ceramics. For the general community, BCAT has eight-week classes in metals and ceramics as well as one-night workshops that focus on specific skills. Palazzo said that BCAT is working on multi-generational workshops, where an adult and a child can come and work together on projects, including matching mugs for Mother’s Day and matching Christmas ornaments.
With the programs back in full-swing after COVID, and the first project as community outreach coordinator under her belt, Palazzo is energized to work with the community moving forward.
“I am really proud of the project at Brockway,” she said. “It was exciting seeing the artists and everyone here come together to make it look really, really good. It was empowering to have the community receive it so well, and our artists are providing good value. It’s nice, post-COVID, to feel like we’re a part of this community again.”
More about BCAT’s programs can be found at brockwaycatart.org.