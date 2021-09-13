BROCKWAY – The juniors and seniors at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School were treated to the return of the school’s career fair after it took a hiatus due to the pandemic.
Several local employers and the military came to the Brockway gymnasium, talking to junior and seniors as they considered their futures. Some businesses even offered school-to-work programs that Brockway students could quickly take advantage of.
Brockway graduate Michael Martino was one of the representatives of Superior Energy Services (SER). He went to college, got his engineering degree, and came back home to work for a local business. He said that it was good to come back to his alma mater and show off his employer.
“I went to school for engineering, and SER had an accepting atmosphere,” Martino said. “I came in with new ideas, and they’ve been very responsive. It’s a great group to start my career with.”
Martino is not very far removed from the Brockway juniors and seniors in the gymnasium, so he is also trying to give tips to help them prepare for life after high school.
“The biggest message that we’re trying to give is what skills they’ll need to be successful,” Martino said. “They need to know how to be organized and prepared so they can get a good start on life.”
Several students appreciated that engineering and military were not the only options, but medical employers like Penn Highlands Healthcare, RANDOM JOINT, and Christ the King were also represented.
“We have the chance to see what employment opportunities we have in our community,” Brockway senior Landon Schmader said. “For me, Penn Highlands healthcare is the most interesting. My dad works in healthcare.”
Megan Rowan of WRC Senior Services said that students have many opportunities in healthcare, and businesses like WRC can show them many options before thy graduate from high school.
“It’s important to talk to the students and show them they can start in the healthcare field at 16 or 17, starting out in dietary and housekeeping, and they can then move on if they’re still interested in nursing and healthcare,” Rowan said. “It kind of starts them out in healthcare, and gives them some experience under their belts.”
Junior Natane Isabella said she might consider nursing in the future.
“It’s important to see what options we have in healthcare,” she said. “They talk us through it and tell us what it might be like to be a nurse.”
The career fair helps Brockway students prepare for life after high school, so the school district connects with Workforce Solutions to organize the event. Colleen Prechtl of Workforce Solutions said that it was good to be back in the schools.
“Being able to show students in person the career opportunities they have is a very important step in their getting ready to graduate,” Prechtl said. “Our companies showing up here is great because they can explain in person what they do better than a website. Having that face-to-face connection will help students know if it’s a company that they could be interested in. they’re even meeting some of the people who might be interviewing them, so that’s great for the kids.”