BROCKWAY – Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School observed a milestone on Veterans Day, appropriately joined by Parson-Marnatti American Legion Post 95.
Brockway has been holding a solemn Veterans Day program for 95 years. Principal Mark Dippold pointed out the milestone at the beginning of the program.
“It’s hard to believe that we’ve done this 95 times as a school district,” he said. “In five years, we will have our 100th Veterans Day program! It’s incredible.”
Brockway was unable to have the celebration last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Post 95 Commander Bill Sabatose said that it felt good to be back at the school.
“We’ve been off since 2019, and we’re really pleased to get this back on,” he said.
The program has patriotic music played by the high school band, a speech from a senior, and then the post commander commits the names of Legion members who have passed away to the Post Everlasting. Post Everlasting is a ceremony where the commander reads the deceased’s names. He then puts the list of those names into an upside-down helmet, where he lights the list on fire and lets it burn while saluting it. Then, the honor guard steps outside the school and completes a 21-gun salute before playing TAPS.
“We had 70 people who died since the last event, and our veterans need to be honored,” Sabatose said.
Rev. Victor Baxter prayed to start the ceremony, honoring service members currently serving and veterans.
“We thank you for the support we receive throughout this community,” Baxter said in his invocation. “We’re thankful that they’ve opened up their schools so these veterans might come and speak of their comrades and teach us never to forget – always to remember – the indebtedness we have.”
Senior Class President Selena Buttery addressed the assembly over video. Buttery was in Hawaii to tour Chaminade University, where she plans to attend college. Her mother, Suzane, serves in the United States Air Force.
“Our military is a very diverse force,” Buttery said in her speech. “There are people of many ages, all different races, all religions, from the country and cities, but one thing our military members can say they have in common is their core values.”
Buttery said that he asked her mother how students at Brockway could thank veterans, and her mother replied, “When we transition from the military to veterans, we all understand the privilege it is to be a U.S. citizen, and we strive to be the best citizens we can be. You can thank veterans by following their lead and be good citizens.”
After the audience joined together to sing “America, The Beautiful,” the students were dismissed, and the veterans returned to Post 95. The pandemic had interrupted Post 95’s work, but Sabatose said that things are finally returning to normal.
“Post 95 is back,” he said. “We’re back to normal, and all our functions are running. We’re very thankful.”