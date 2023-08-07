BROCKWAY – The beginning of Brockway’s intersection project at Routes 219 and 28 gets nearer and nearer as the Brockway Borough Council approved the reimbursement paperwork and the signal plans.
According to an email from PennDOT Project Manager David Layman, the work is progressing as expected, and it is still on target to go to bid on Sept. 14.
Only Councilman Lu Inzana voted “no” at the borough council’s August meeting. Inzana has gone on record that he is against the project. A 2019 drawing, when published in The Courier-Express, set off a series of contentious meetings in Brockway. Confusion around the designs brought in the owners of Brockway Drug and Rocky Grill to discuss the plans.
In June 2019, then-council members Army Fortunato, Brian Buesink, Mike Martino, and Ed Horner voted “yes” on the project while Lu Inzana and Rich Renwick voted “no.” Benson said he was also on board with the plan.
COVID-19 changed the process, making the public comment part online instead of in-person. Some Facebook comments at the time demanded that the council be more forthcoming with information. The borough council makes sure to read emails and updates from PennDOT at borough council meetings whenever they are available.
The current plan showing the signal plan is a more detailed version of that preliminary design released in 2019. Much of the confusion was related to access to Rocky Grill and Brockway Drug, which are both under new ownership. Layman clarified those access points in an email.
“Evergreen Street is still being closed off at its current location, across from Sheetz/beside Rocky Grill, and relocated to the new signal between the drug store and Bill’s Place,” Layman said. “New Evergreen will extend from the signal to the intersection with James Street. Sheetz access will remain very similar as it is now. The drug store will have two new driveways off the new Evergreen Street. The drug store will not have access directly off Main Street like they do now.”
Subsequent to the 2019 meetings, the only residents to come to a borough council meeting about the intersection were the Main Street Committee, which is made up of concerned citizens trying to ensure that the work makes Brockway look as good as possible.
In an email read by Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson at the August meeting, Layman said that there were “no hostile owners and no objection to the project.”
Construction will last through 2024 and potentially into 2025. PennDOT added a paving project from the new intersection to the bridge on Main Street. That project will happen around the same time as the intersection project.