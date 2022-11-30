BROCKWAY – Brockway’s annual lighting of the Christmas tree drew crowds and Santa Claus on the day after Thanksgiving.
The fourth annual event opened with fire trucks and ambulances decked in Christmas lights and playing festive music. Members of the PA Wilds Jeepers also brought their brightly lit Jeeps to town, leading Santa Claus, whose sleigh was pulled by a YardWorks truck instead of its usual reindeer.
Charlie Johnson, who plays the role of Old Saint Nick, commented on how well the tradition has taken hold in Brockway.
“This is my fourth year participating, and I’m amazed at how much it’s grown,” Johnson said before lighting the tree.
Rev. Andrew Verner delivered the prayer: “As illumine this tree, we ask that all who see its light are blessed by your peace and your grace and your love.”
The tree by American Legon Post 95 in Brockway is a “new” tree, much smaller than the one that used to be there. The Christmas tradition started to celebrate that tree’s first Christmas in the community, and Scouts BSA Troop 40 takes the lead on the event. The tree is decorated with donated glass ornaments. The LED lights were ordered by James Burkholder for the first ceremony.
There is more to do in Brockway for the holidays. The Community Christmas Party at Knotted Pines is December 4, and the ongoing Christmas Gathering in Brockway featuring businesses and crafters throughout the community.