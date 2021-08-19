BROCKWAY – As the new school year approaches, Brockway Area Elementary School and Mengle Memorial Library are planning on helping new kindergartners get used to using their public library.
On Aug. 23, families can bring their kindergartners to Mengle Memorial Library where they will load up on buses and ride to the school.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to ease some of the anxiety for students as they see what a bus ride to school is like,” Mengle Head Librarian Darlene Marshall said. “The kids will board a school bus with family here at the library and then ride to the school where they can meet their new kindergarten teacher and see their new classroom. Mom and Dad can feel comfortable knowing their child won’t be frightened the first day of school.”
Students with last names beginning with the letters A-L will load up at 12:30 p.m., returning an hour later. Letters M-Z will leave at 2 p.m. and come back at 3 p.m.
Marshall hopes that parents will take advantage of the bus trip, encouraging parents of new kindergartners to sign up quickly.
Information can be found at the library’s website, www.menglelibrary.org, or by calling 814-265-8245.