REYNOLDSVILLE — A Brockway man is facing charges related to an allegedly breaking into a home on Oct. 5.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Bradley Adam Huey, 20, of Brockway, including burglary –first degree felony, two counts of criminal trespass –second degree felony, three counts of criminal mischief –second degree misdemeanor, disorderly conduct –third degree misdemeanor, and public drunkenness –summary offense.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called for a report of a man who reportedly broke into a Brockway home around 9 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found Huey at the back of the house, laying on the ground with three people surrounding him.
The three people were the victim, her father-in-law, and the father-in-law’s brother. The victim told police Huey first entered her home through the unlocked front door, but her dog scared him back outside.
She then locked the front and back doors of the home. Huey then allegedly forced his way into the home by breaking the back door and causing major damage. Police later witnessed alleged damage to the back door, wall, and piece of furniture, according to the affidavit.
The victim’s father-in-law told police he heard someone screaming in the neighborhood, and arrived to find Huey walking down off the victim’s back porch. He alleged that as he was coming around to the back of the home, he heard Huey break into the back door.
He allegedly yelled at Huey to get on the ground and not move.
While on the ground, Huey allegedly appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. According to the affidavit, Huey’s pupils were extremely dilated and he was not making sense saying “666” and a woman’s name repeatedly.
Huey lives nearby the home he allegedly broke into. The victim also alleged he told her he had used LSD and cocaine, and that he was “tripping,” according to the affidavit.
Huey was released from the Jefferson County Jail following his bail being changed to $50,000 unsecured. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.