DuBOIS — A Brockway man is facing charges after he was allegedly driving under the influence of meth and other drugs with children in the car.
Damion M. Frantz, 29, is charged with four misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense –and cited for traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office April 27.
A DuBois state police officer was traveling on State Route 219 on April 3 when they got behind a 2008 White Dodge Nitro that reportedly had an inoperable passenger-side stop lamp. A traffic stop was initiated in at the area of West Long Avenue and North Orange Alley.
The driver was identified as Frantz, who also had his 1 and 3-year-old children in the vehicle.
The officer noticed that Frantz’ eyes were allegedly watery, bloodshot and that his pupils were dilated. He also displayed severe body tremors. Frantz admitted to vaping medical marijuana four to five hours prior to the traffic stop.
During Standardized Field Sobriety and Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement testing, Frantz allegedly was unable to maintain his balance and showed several signs of impairment, including eyelid and body tremors, swaying and green residue and dry mouth on his tongue, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Frantz was placed under arrest for driving under the influence (DUI) and transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for a blood draw.
On April 20, the toxicology report for Frantz showed he had several substances in his system at the time of the traffic stop, including Delta 9 THC, methamphetamine, hydroxy delta 9 THC, Delta 9 carboxy THC, and amphetamine, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Frantz’ preliminary hearing is set for May 19 at Jacob’s office.