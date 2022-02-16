DuBOIS — A Brockway man is facing charges after he was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of heroin and methamphetamine, while also illegally possessing a firearm.
Armando W. Fortunato, 35, is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, firearms to not be carried without a license, a felony in the third degree, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations, according to court documents.
DuBois City Police were dispatched to the area of West Washington Avenue and Main Street on Oct. 7, 2021, for reports of a man in the area who may be under the influence of something. Police noticed a white Toyota in front of a West Washington Avenue residence that was stopped at an angle, reportedly with its front wheels against the curb, and the back wheels out on the roadway. The vehicle was still running and was in reverse. The driver was allegedly slumped over toward the steering wheel, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police woke the man up by knocking on the window. They asked him if he had any weapons on him, to which he said he allegedly did, a 9mm pistol. The man exited the vehicle and allowed police to remove the gun. The man told police his name was Fortunato, and gave his date of birth.
An officer reportedly noticed in plain view a green lid on the center console, a piece of a Q-tip inside and a syringe on top of the floor board of the driver’s front seat.
When asked to walk in front of the vehicle, Fortunato allegedly was staggering, and his pupils were constricted, glassy and bloodshot. He had body and eye tremors, and appeared to almost be falling asleep during a field sobriety test. He allegedly gave police consent to search the vehicle. Fortunato said he bought the pistol from a guy on the way to Brockway, and that he had used heroin earlier that day, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He also said he did “a line” of methamphetamine.
Clearfield County Control informed police that the vehicle’s registration was suspended and expired. Fortunato reportedly said the last time he got his carry permit for a weapon was in 2012.
K9 Benny performed an outside sniff on the vehicle, and nothing was indicated. An officer also did a search, and found two syringes and a couple of empty blue wax stamp bags of heroin inside of the vehicle, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Fortunato allegedly refused to have his blood drawn following his arrest. Police advised him they were taking the weapon for evidence, and Zimmerman Towing responded to tow the vehicle. Fortunato reportedly said he would bring the paperwork for the weapon into the police station the following Monday.
Fortunato’s preliminary hearing is set for March 4.