CLEARFIELD — Donald J. White, of Brockway, was sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty in six different cases to charges that included kidnapping, escape, and theft.
White and Robert Miller, 51, of Clearfield escaped from the Clearfield County Jail on May 30 while outside on a work detail. White had been in jail on the charges of kidnap to inflict terror — felony of the first degree; and terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree, after he locked himself and the female victim in his home along Long Avenue in Dubois.
While on the lam, White stole a vehicle before being arrested in the Penfield area by state troopers on June 17.
White pleaded guilty to kidnapping — felony of the first degree, strangulation — felony of the second degree, escape — felony of the third degree, theft by unlawful taking — felony of the third degree, terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree, resisting arrest flight to avoid apprehension — misdemeanors of the second degree, fleeing and eluding police — misdemeanor of the third degree and was sentenced to serve a minimum of six and a half years to a maximum of 15 years in state prison.
White was represented by attorney Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.