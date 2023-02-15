BROCKWAY — The Brockway Ministerium honored Brockway Area Elementary School’s We Care Fund during its first in-person Service of Christian Unity since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The We Care Fund started in Brockway in 1997 when the staff of Brockway Area Elementary noticed an increasing number of students who needed money for items like food, jackets or shoes.
“We got a new principal then, Bob Cherubini, and it was easy for us to go to him with ideas, and we noticed that we needed to help several families at that time,” said Cheryl DeSantis Williamson, a retired office secretary who was instrumental in the founding of We Care. “When we started it, the whole elementary staff was interested in helping. The first year, we helped 10 families, and gave them a good Christmas. Brockway has good people, and they’re willing to help at the drop of a hat.”
One of the reasons the Ministerium recognized We Care was because the people who run it do so from behind the scenes. The money or gifts are often given to the parents or guardians, so the children do not know they are being helped by the school.
“The best part of this is that it always involves the parents,” Rev. Victor Baxter said. “The school decided that they don’t want the recognition and that the parents deserve it.”
“I see them fulfilling the Christian mission in a wonderful way,” Rev. Christopher McCloskey said. “Some people don’t realize, years later, that they were helped by We Care. I can’t say enough good things about them.”
That behind-the-scenes feature was part of the original design, according to Williamson.
“We didn’t want the students to know that the teachers or office staff were paying that much attention to them,” she said. “Most of them didn’t realize they were needy. After we got it going, it took off, and we were able to help more families. And the families were so appreciative that the gifts or items came from the parents, or from Santa Claus.”
One of the marks of the program’s success is that families who needed the support were ready to help others later.
“Parents came back five or 10 years later and contributed to We Care because we had helped them when times were hard,” Williamson said.
Brockway school counselor Kristen Sholes said that the We Care Fund surprised her when she started working at Brockway, and she added that she is thankful that Brockway takes care of its community so well. Sholes joined Williamson, elementary teacher Rachel Frederick, elementary nurse Lesley Martini, elementary Principal Candace Patricelli, and former elementary principal and school board member Bob Cherubini to receive the award from Ministerium.
“It was such a privilege for us to accept the award today,” Sholes said. “And while we are humbled by the recognition, the elementary staff and community are the ones who deserve the recognition because they keep the We Care Fund going from year to year.”
Rev. McCloskey said that the need is great in the community, and he is thankful that the We Care Fund is doing its work. Along those lines, Sholes said that community members always help with the fund, but since the need is growing, if someone wants to join in, there are easy ways to help.
“We hope to be able to grow the We Care Fund more,” she said. “Community members can make a check out to the Brockway Area School District, put ‘We Care Fund’ in the memo line, and drop it off at the elementary office. Cash donations can also be made to the elementary office.”
The Brockway Ministerium chooses an organization from the Brockway community to honor at its annual Service of Christian Unity. During the pandemic, they were unable to meet, but they still honored two organizations by taking the awards to them. This was the first in-person meeting in three years, and the members of the Ministerium were thankful for the opportunity to meet again.
“We’re glad to be back together,” Rev. McCloskey said. “We need to be present and come together in unity. We have been doing this for over 20 years, and it’s great to be back together celebrating people doing good.”
The service’s key verse was Isiah 1:17, which was summed up on the program as “Do good. Seek justice.” Father John Detisch of St. Tobias Catholic Church delivered the opening and the homily, saying he was thankful to be a part of the event and encouraging those in attendance to carry on the work that Jesus gave to the Apostles.
“Jesus said that whatever we do for the least of his brothers and sisters, we do for him,” Detisch said. “The apostles’ mission is our mission. We are new apostles. Isaiah tells us to learn to do good.”
Detisch added that the mission is to take care of God’s people, especially the people who need it the most.
Twelve churches make up the Brockway Ministerium: St. Tobias Catholic Church, Brockway Presbyterian Church, Lighthouse Community Church, Beechwoods Presbyterian Church, Sugar Hill Presbyterian Church, Moorhead United Methodist Church, Lanes Mills United Methodist Church, Brockport United Methodist Church, Munderf United Methodist Church, Beechtree Union Church, Brockway Church of God, and Brockway Christian Missionary Alliance Church. Fr. Detisch, Brockway Presbyterian’s Rev. McCloskey, and Lighthouse Community’s Rev. Baxter were joined in the event by Pastor Ann Foor of the Brockbort Charge of the United Methodist Church, Rev. Andrew Verner of Moorehead United Methodist Church, and Reverends Emily and Dave Koehler of Sugar Hill Presbyterian Church.