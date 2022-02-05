BROCKWAY — For many years, the churches in the Brockway Ministerium held an event during the Week of Christian Unity, making sure to spotlight an organization that the ministers feel does something exceptional for the community.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the churches had to put their unity event on hold.
“With COVID, we’ve had to cancel our unity service this year and last,” Rev. Christopher McCloskey of the Brockway Presbyterian Church said. “However, in these difficult times when people need uplifted and we need examples of people doing wonderfully good work for the community, we thought it would be good for the ministerium to recognize two community organizations.”
The Brockway Ministerium is comprised of Brockway Presbyterian Church, Beechwoods Presbyterian Church, Sugar Hill Presbyterian Church, Moorhead United Methodist Church, Lanes Mills United Methodist Church, Brockport United Methodist Church, Munderf United Methodist Church, St. Tobias Catholic Church, Beechtree Union Church, Lighthouse Community Church, Brockway Church of God, and Brockway Christian Missionary Alliance Church. It normally recognizes one group per year, with the most-recent recognitions going to the American Legion Honor Guard and the Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July Committee. This year, the ministers decided to recognize two organizations.
“After lengthy conversations, prayer, and collaboration, the two groups that came to the fore were Brockway Drug Company and Mengle Memorial Library,” McCloskey said. “Brockway Drug has gone above and beyond and make sure the healthcare needs of the community are met while the library has done everything in their power to make the resources of the library accessible.”
With donuts and coffee, the pastors of the Brockway Ministerium ventured out to Brockway Drug and Mengle Memorial Library, handing out plaques and thanking the organizations for the work they do in the community.
“This is an opportunity to recognize people who have done good and work in our community especially when maintaining community is hard,” McCloskey said.
Ron Matson of Brockway Drug said he and his staff were honored that the Ministerium came out on Saturday to give the award.
“The community of Brockway has been very supportive of us over the past 30 years, and we have tried to provide the best pharmacy services to all of our patients,” Matson said. “This award belongs to all of the employees of Brockway Drug – the pharmacists, pharmacy techs, and sales clerks. Through their dedication and hard work, we were able to stay open every day throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. If our storefront was not open to customers, we delivered medications by curbside pickup or home delivery. We also provided vaccinations to prevent COVID-19 and medications to treat those who contracted the virus. These were not small tasks, and we have been blessed with very dedicated and compassionate employees.”
Mengle Memorial Librarian Darlene Marshall was excited as well, making sure the library board and library employees were there for the event.
“This is a huge special honor,” Marshall said. “The leaders of these 12 churches are important in our community. I have always seen the churches and the community work together, and we’re a little higher quality of a community because of it, in my opinion. I’m excited for what we’re doing, and a lot of people utilize our services.”
“We want to lift up important players in this community and be reminded that, as a small community, we have a lot of wonderful people working hard to do wonderful things,” McCloskey said. “This is one of the benefits of living in a small community –we have people who are really invested and have our backs.”
The Brockway Ministerium normally gathers at one of the churches to celebrate the Week of Christian Unity, and McCloskey said that it is important to remember that the churches in the community are all working together for the same goal.
“We understand that, when people look around Brockway, they see many churches who worship separately,” he said. “There can be a sense of disunity. In the spirit of showing that our one identity as followers of Christ is most important, we do a unity service. Instead of focusing on what makes us different as Christians, we want to focus on what makes us the same –we follow Jesus, seek to love our neighbor, and look to serve our God.”
McCloskey said that the Brockway Ministerium is still looking for the bright spots in the community and will continue to highlight them. The Ministerium hopes to have its full, in-person Unity Service in 2023.