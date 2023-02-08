BROCKWAY — Inspired by other school districts, Brockway residents Heather and David Hess approached the Brockway Borough Council to establish a “Rover Road to Victory” along the route where the Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School football team marches to home games.
Heather Hess said that David’s high school had something similar, and she wondered if Brockway would be interested. Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson said the council would support the idea, and the council approved the project on 7th Avenue approaching Varischetti Field, as well as North Street.
Heather Hess said she would like to get the school involved, having staff supervise the students and giving students community service hours. The family would oversee the project, and the road would be shut down in sections while the paint is applied and dries. The couple is approaching area businesses for supplies, looking into the right paint to use on the roadways.
While some details still need to be worked out, the plan is to start the project sometime near the end of July or beginning of August so it is ready for the first football game of the new school year.
Windstream parking and Waste Management concerns
The resident who complained about Windstream parking its trucks on the borough street as well as in a church parking lot returned to say that the issue is getting worse instead of better. The council did send a letter, but the drivers have allegedly continued their behaviors.
A business owner came to complain about the Waste Management contract. He said that his dumpster price increased 83%, and Waste Management cited the new agreement as the reason. He looked at prices for businesses in surrounding areas, and he said that it seemed like Brockway businesses are paying a higher rate. He added that additional price increases are built into the contract.
Benson pointed out that only two businesses have come to complain about the Waste Management contract, and that first business owner had his issue resolved.
“No one came here until after we signed the contract,” Benson said. “The borough checked other prices, and [the prices from Waste Management] were in the ballpark. You have to come to the meetings and get this out in the open. No one came to the meetings.”
Main Street Committee
Last month, the council heard from Dave Steele, a representative from the Main Street Committee, which was formed by different groups looking to improve Main Street in Brockway. At the time, they asked that someone from the borough or borough council join the committee to help coordinate its efforts. The council considered joining, but the solicitors raised some concerns. Council Member Lu Inzana said that he is happy that community organizations are forming, but he was hesitant about having the council join an outside body.
“I don’t think the council should be involved in community committees,” Inzana said. “We need to make all decisions as a council, not as a part of a community committee. They are not a 501(c)(3). When they get organized and have a plan, they can come to council.”
Benson agreed that there were too many questions that the council needed answered, so the council is not joining the Main Street Committee.
Chickens and next meeting
Police Chief Troy Bell said that the borough is pursuing the issue with chickens in the borough through the magistrate. He filed against two residents, but one came into compliance, so that one was dropped while the other will continue.
The next Brockway Borough Council meeting is March 2 at 7 p.m.