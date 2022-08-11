BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area School Board focused on coaches, contractors and cafeteria improvements during its last meeting before the new school year starts.
The big improvements in the cafeteria are the purchase of a roll-in refrigerator for $6,845 and a refrigerated merchandizer for $2,470. Adult lunch prices were set at $3.50.
Brockway will continue to work with New Story to provide special education services. The district is working with Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 for two sub-grant agreements, IDEA Part B for $157,859, and IDEA Section 619 for $3,458. The intermediate unit will also provide occupational therapy, physical therapy, vision services, and hearing services. A social worker will be paid for through ESSER funds. The district is meeting with bus contractors on Aug. 11.
Jeff Tech and Brockway will share special education teacher Brianna Dusch. The district covers half of the teacher’s salary and benefits. Dusch will be at Jeff Tech in the morning and at Brockway in the afternoon.
In other personnel moves, the district hired Christie Buchanan as a four-hour cafeteria worker. In sports, wrestling head coach Eric Grecco resigned that position. Matthew Melillo will take over as baseball head coach in the upcoming season, and volunteer coaches were added to football, cross country and girls’ basketball.
Recommended Video
The school board approved seven trainings and one trip for the next few months. Band students will go to New York City Dec. 1-3, and the students will pay for that trip. The trainings include crisis interventions and prevention workshops, school psychologist and special education meetings, and curriculum mapping meetings.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza highlighted some upcoming dates: Seventh Grade Orientation is Aug. 11, fall sports practice begins Aug. 15, and the first day of school is Aug. 24. Teachers have in-service days the two days before the start of school.
During her report to the school board, custodian Lisa Shaffer praised the work of summer workers Lance Dowdall, Madalynne Heckman, Margo Lindenmuth, Hayle McKay, Zoe Moore and Danielle Wood. Vizza also thanked the custodians and the summer help students.
“I want to thank our incredible maintenance and custodial staff for their hard work during the summer months getting our facilities ready for the upcoming school year,” he said. “So much is done behind the scenes that’s necessary for our students and staff to have a clean and safe environment at the start of school. So, I thank them, they did an incredible job.”
The next meeting is Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.