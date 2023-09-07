BROCKWAY – When students came back to Brockway Area School District last month, they discovered two new principals greeting them at the front door.
Ben Donlin and Shannon Yeager were already in their positions as the seventh-grade students moved up to Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School earlier in August. They met the foundational students first, and then greeted the rest of the student body on the first day of school at the end of the month.
Donlin is a familiar face for the students at Brockway. Donlin said he is “Brockway born and raised,” and he taught fourth grade at Brockway Area Elementary School for 13 years. He is the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach of the Brockway varsity football team. Yeager is originally from Smethport, and he spent the last 24 years in the Warren County School District as a middle school social studies teacher and as a principal at elementary, middle, and high schools.
“The most important impression that I want students to get about me is that I really enjoy the role of principal,” Yeager said. “I want to work with students to make Brockway the best school around. I want students to feel comfortable to speak with me if they have ideas or suggestions on what we can do to make their time at Brockway memorable.”
“I want to give every kid a reason to want to come to school,” Donlin said. “I feel that should be the collective vision for education. If we can get kids to want to come to school, our teachers will do their job of preparing students for the future.”
Coaching is important to both principals, and that may explain how they approach education and leadership.
“I’m a coach at heart,” Donlin said. “I’m here to support you and maximize your potential in all facets of life. I truly love this school and community, and I want nothing more than to see Brockway students succeed and win in life.”
“My overall philosophy of education is to always strive to do what is best for students,” Yeager said.
Donlin is married to junior high Counselor Jessi Donlin, and they have two children, Delaney and Denna. Yeager and his wife have three children. The oldest is in the U.S. Coast Guard, and his twins are juniors at Smethport High School. He has also coached soccer.
Yeager has a very specific early memory of Brockway.
“During my senior season at Smethport, we beat Brockway in the first round of the District 9 football playoffs,” he said.
Donlin and Yeager have a chance to see how outgoing principals Brian Mulhollan and Mark Dippold do their jobs. Donlin takes over for Mulhollan, who is moving up to superintendent in February. He will be the co-principal of both the elementary and junior-senior high schools. Dippold is retiring in December, so Yeager will fill his role as the principal at the junior-senior high.
Current Superintendent Jeff Vizza has often said that the Brockway schools and community are one and the same, and that is a fact that stood out to Yeager when he came to town.
“What really excites me the most about being at Brockway is how involved the community is in the schools,” Yeager said. “I also really like the small atmosphere of the district –everyone knows everyone, and the teachers are able to give personal attention to their students.”
“I’ve been here my whole life, and I’m still impressed every day by all we have to offer,” Donlin said. “Everyone takes an immense amount of pride in keeping everything clean and safe. Our kids are genuinely happy to come back to school. That speaks volumes about the educators and support staff we have here.”
As the year picks up, Yeager is eager to connect with both the school and community.
“I think what really impresses me thus far is how welcoming everyone has been –parents, staff and students,” he said. “I look forward to getting to know the students and working with them this year.”