BROCKWAY — Eighteen teams will descend on Brockway Golf Course on June 10 to play golf for a good cause.
The Brockway School and Community Education Foundation is hosting its bi-annual golf scramble, raising money for the foundation’s efforts to provide additional educational opportunities for the students of the Brockway Area School District.
“We did this two years ago, and it was awesome,” Foundation Executive Director Peter Grecco said. “Everything fell into place very late, and we couldn’t have been happier with how it went. The reason we’re holding it earlier this year is because we want to be one of the first golf scrambles in the summer. Some people might be golfed out, or going on vacation, so we want to be right up front.”
The event tees off at 9 a.m., and there may be room for one more team. Registration information is posted on the Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School Facebook page and at the golf course. There are also three opportunities to sponsor. For $100, a sponsor can get a sign at a tee box. For $500, sponsors can get a sign in front of the pro shop and along the course. Finally, there’s a basket giveaway. Grecco said there’s a Chinese Auction, giving away baskets with wine, gift cards, and more. Plus other sponsors or the foundation have donated a 55-inch TV, a gas fireplace, a push mower, corn hole boards, and more.
“Brockway Golf Course has opened up their facilities to us and our golf teams during the school years, and we’re excited to get back there and golf,” Grecco said. “You will have a chance to win a cruise with a hole-in-one. There will be a Vegas hole. There will be a putting competition. Plus, a longest drive competition and multiple awards for closes-to-the pin.”
The foundation provides for opportunities beyond the normal curriculum at Brockway. In the past, the foundation has paid for AP courses, trip funding, classroom equipment, and more.
“Any way to give the kids at Brockway a great opportunity beyond what they normally get at school, that’s what we do,” Grecco said. “We’re doing well. The businesses that have donated to EITC have been great, and we’ve been able to give a lot of money to the school. This is something that board is so giving, they want to do a good job, and they want to give the kids here in Brockway an upper hand.”
Foundation board members and their families will be at the golf scramble, along with some school employees.
“The Brockway community has been amazing to the foundation,” Grecco added. “That’s one thing that’s different about this small community – the school and community are one. The golf scramble brings the community and the foundation together.”
The Brockway Schools and Community Education Foundation is funded by donations, and anyone can donate. In some cases, tax credits are available. More information about the foundation can be found through the Brockway Area School District website.