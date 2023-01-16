BROCKWAY – The January meeting of the Brockway Area School Board included a review of the 2021-2022 fiscal year’s audit report, and board member Jeffery Ginther described it as “spotless and immaculate.”
The audit completed by Maher Duessel, CPA, was clean, and the board thanked board Secretary Laurie Piccirillo for her work on the audit.
The district also approved payment of disbursements for the new multi-purpose building, with $205,583 paying two applications by Fred L. Burns Inc., $11,642 going to Summit Electrical’s application, and $3,780 going to Renick Brothers’ application. The work on the multi-purpose building continues in the space between the high school and the elementary school.
The school district raised $6,600 to donate to Make-A-Wish during the organization’s 2022 campaign. According to Superintendent Jeff Vizza, the donation will pay for one full wish and half of another. In addition, the district’s We Care Program provided assistance to 100 students and families over the holidays.
“The caring and generosity of our community for our students is remarkable,” Vizza said. “All outstanding school districts have a strong and supportive community, and that is true here in Brockway.”
Vizza also thanked the school board for its work in the district. January is School Board Recognition Month, and Vizza thanked the board for providing leadership and vision for the district.
“We are extremely fortunate to have such talented and dedicated board members,” Vizza said.
In other business, the board approved Sherry Kuntz as a four-hour cafeteria worker. The district is also adding four volunteer coaches for wrestling, one paid assistant coach for volleyball, and two additional volunteer volleyball coaches.
The next board meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb, 14.