BROCKWAY – A smaller group of concerned residents came to the Brockway Area School District board meeting last week to continue to ask the district to ignore state mandates about wearing masks.
The residents refused to wear masks, even when a school district official asked them to.
Katie Morris said that not much has happened since the last meeting.
“We’re not a big crowd,” she said about the group in attendance. “But we’re representing a large group.”
Dana Swanson thanked the school board for trying to keep the schools open but said that the district needed to rethink the mandate that the state issued.
Tabitha Coyne made several claims based on information that she printed out and gave to the board. The source cited was TikTok user bubblicious808.
Other residents expressed their displeasure at the mask mandate and the district’s decision to follow the orders from the Department of Health.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza was asked why the students are required to wear masks even though the district is still seeing cases. Vizza responded that the masks allow students who were in class with a person who has a positive test to avoid quarantine.
Staff changes
With longtime math teacher Robin Baxter retiring at the end of October, the Brockway Area School District needed a new person to step into her classroom.
The school board hired Justin Beimel at the October meeting to fill Baxter’s position.
Vizza said that Baxter will be missed, but he is glad that Beimel chose to work in the district.
“I’m very thankful for what Robin Baxter has given to the school district,” Vizza said. “I believe she was here over 35 years. She was dedicated to our students, and we wish her well in her future endeavors. I’m very excited that Justin Beimel is coming to our district. This is an opportunity for our students to be exposed to some business education courses that we currently do not have. I’m anxious to see what he can bring to the table and get the interest going for a strong business program.”
Paving approved and trips plannedThe board approved Jefferson Paving to repair the road leading to the ballfields. The project will cost over $17,000.
April Weaver and 15 of her students will attend the North Eastern & North Central Regional FCCLA Leadership Meeting on Nov. 19. The trip will cost $985, but $500 of that comes from Mengle Foundation Money.
Pam Hartzfeld and Josh Lindemuth will take 33 students to Education Day at Hersheypark in May. The cost of $1,554 will be paid by Mengle money and fundraisers.
Along with the hiring of Beimel, the district also made some personnel moves during the October meeting.
Seven elementary teachers will work in the Classroom Success Program for grades 4-6. That program will cost around $8,200. Seven staff and community members will be assistant wrestling coaches for the upcoming wrestling season. Finally, Stephanie Benson will no longer be the Art Club advisor.
Superintendent’s report and next meetingVizza said that the first quarter is almost over and thanked the community, teachers, parents, and staff for keeping the doors open. He also shared COVID numbers since the start of school: 21 confirmed cases, with six active in the high school and three in the elementary.
“We need to continue working together so the school district can remain open for in-person instruction,” Vizza said.
The Pennsylvania School Board Association is honoring longtime school directors, and Vizza honored three board members who have been on the board for over 12 years. He gave certificates from the association to Dr. James Brown, Patricia Battitori, and Robert Cherubini. Cherubini was not at the meeting to receive his certificate.
The next regular board meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m.