BROCKWAY – Interest in National History Day has been growing at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School, allowing the district to send eight students to compete in the state-level event.
According to the National History Day website, students “choose a topic and dive deeply into the past by conducting extensive research in libraries, archives, and museums. They then present their conclusions and evidence through papers, exhibits, performances, documentaries, or websites.” Brockway competed in the paper, exhibit, and website categories. The theme this year was “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.” Students have to find ways to make their topic fit within that category.
For the past few years, the state competition in Pennsylvania has been at the University of Scranton. There, panels of judges studied their papers and projects and interviewed the students. Brockway did not advance to the national competition at the University of Maryland, but they did learn a lot from their experiences. Most of the students hope to try again next year.
Junior Zona Calhoun already had one National History Day under her belt, and she spent her time in Scranton studying the competing exhibits and learning from her peers.
“I love National History Day,” Calhoun said. “This was my second year and I plan to do it again next year. I learned a lot about research that I will use in the future.”
Calhoun and fellow junior Lillian Heilbrun created a board related to the Underground Railroad. Both girls found the information enlightening, including learning about the way songs and quilts were used to send messages.
“There are houses in our hometown that were a part of the Underground Railroad,” Heilbrun said.
“There were many more leaders involved than we originally learned about in school,” Calhoun added. “There were so many people involved.”
Brockway’s students focused mostly on exhibits. Senior Chloe Benden made an exhibit about the cotton gin, and sophomores Delayne Fremer, Madison Pontious, and Cheyanne Roush presented on Mr. Rogers. Senior Emily Michalski built a website on the French Revolution and Madison Mortimer wrote a paper about the Children’s Aid Society.
“It was a difficult process because it was my first time writing that long of a paper,” Mortimer said. “I learned a lot about the early foster care system, or the Children’s Aid Society. Overall, the work I put into the paper was worth it. I didn’t only learn about my topic, I also learned how to use footnotes and cite sources better.”
Each student said the judges’ feedback was valuable, and in some cases, they were encouraged to come back next year.
“I thought it was a really cool experience,” Heilbrun said. “There was a lot to learn from, especially from other projects.”
“It is an amazing experience,” Mortimer said. “I got to creatively express my research. The judges are very supportive and give great advice.”
When the judges release the rubrics, Brockway’s National History Day Advisor Shawn Smith will break down what each students scored and help guide them toward preparing for next year, but the students are already comparing pictures and their own notes related to other exhibits and papers to prepare.
“I am very proud of both this group and Brockway High in general,” Smith said. “I’ve loved seeing this program expand and intrigue more and more of our students. They all put together stellar projects. NHD is a good experience for our students, and it really challenges them to think critically about history, to work on a single subject for a prolonged period, and dive deep into historical sources.”
More about National History Day can be found at NHD.org.