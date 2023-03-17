HARRISBURG — State legislators announced Thursday that funding has been awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority to infrastructure projects in Brockway and St. Marys.
According to a news release issued by the offices of Sen. Cris Dush and Rep. Brian Smith, more than $580,000 has been awarded to an infrastructure project in Brockway.
Brockway Borough Municipal Authority’s Rattlesnake Filer Plant – the primary water source for the southern portion of Brockway Borough – is in need of improvement, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, and was awarded $582,200 for those improvements.
“This necessary project will improve water quality for a significant number of Brockway residents and help reduce operational costs for Brockway Borough Municipal Authority,” Dush said. “I’m happy to have helped ensure this worthy project received funding.”
“Brockway Borough will immediately benefit from this much-needed state funding to better serve area residents and employers,” Smith said. “Without this support, these vital water treatment and infrastructure improvements could have resulted in massive rate increases for local customers.”
The water infrastructure project dollars are Local Share Account funds, with that funding created by the PA Race Horse Development and Gaming Act (Act 71 of 2004), which provides for the distribution of gaming revenues through the CFA to support projects in the public interest within Pennsylvania.
In addition, more than $400,000 has been awarded to an Elk County infrastructure project, announced by Dush and Rep. Mike Armanini.
The City of St. Marys received $410,575 for a project to replace sewer line pipes that have reached the end of their useful life and are failing at an increasing rate.
“As we have seen throughout Pennsylvania, much of our aging infrastructure – particularly our water and sewer systems – is increasingly in need of repair and replacement,” Dush said. “I’m glad to have helped St. Marys secure this funding for this necessary project to replace this sewer line.”
“I am very pleased to have worked with Sen. Dush in bringing this much needed funding to St. Marys,” added Armanini. “This is the first step that needs to be taken in order to keep St. Marys a growing community.”