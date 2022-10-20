BROCKWAY – Emily Michalski, a senior at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School, received a National Merit Scholarship commendation.
Michalski scored in the top 50,000 students who participated in the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) testing program, scoring well on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
For Michalski, the Letter of Commendation is recognition for her ongoing drive to succeed.
“I feel really proud when I get recognized for my achievements like this,” she said. “My proudest achievement was passing my AP exams in chemistry and calculus with a 4 and a 5 respectively.”
In a press release, NMSC explained that these 34,000 commended students across the country show “exceptional academic promise.”
“These students represent a valuable national resource,” they said in that release. “Recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of academic excellence in our nation.”
Superintendent Jeff Vizza honored Michalski at the October school board meeting.
“We recognize her for her hard work,” he said. “We wish her the best as she continues to find academic success.”
NMSC hosts a nationwide competition based on scores from the Preliminary SAT (PSAT). Every Brockway student has a chance to take the PSATs for free with funds from the Brockway Schools and Community Education Foundation.
Michalski plans to go to Penn State University to study statistics and finance.
“I hope to use my degree in the actuarial sciences field,” she said. “My hard work has conditioned me for a good work ethic, and it helped me to maintain high expectations for myself in hopes of obtaining a good career in the future.”