BROCKWAY — Two Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School students had the unique experience of representing their school to the Brockway Borough Council for two years.
Shaelynn Brubaker and Hunter Raffeinner joined the student representative program when they were both juniors. They attended borough council meetings through their junior and senior years, updating the council on the activities at the school and carrying back a better understanding of local government to share with their classmates.
“I have seen all different kinds of opinions and standpoints from people in the community,” Brubaker said. “It’s made me realize that the people in Brockway are persistent in making this place the best it can be. I have learned that the community has our best interests in mind.”
“I have had the chance to learn about current events that are taking place right in my hometown,” Raffeinner added. “I learned how everything is run in our borough, and I saw how certain situations get handled within our community. Local government is important for teenagers to know about because this will affect them in their own lives. If they think that it is not affecting them now, then it surely will be in the future.”
Brubaker is the daughter of Jessica Ellenberger and Jeff Town. At Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School, she participated in Drama Club, Thespian Society, Choir, Varsity Choir, Marching Band, and Color Guard. Her involvement in theater and music has guided her going to Indiana University of Pennsylvania to study music education.
“Brockway’s music department has been a comforting and safe place for me through my academic journey, and it has inspired me to teach music excellence and passion to other young artists,” Brubaker said.
Raffeinner is the son of Mary Raffeinner and Tim Raffeinner. At Brockway, he was the Class Treasurer, DECA Club President, National Honor Society Vice President, and a member of the Chemistry Club. He plans to attend Penn State DuBois’ 2+2 Program, majoring in psychology because he found that practice helpful in his own life.
“My therapist helped me in tremendous ways, so I am happy to return the favor, passing on what I received when I was young to kids who are in similar situations,” Raffeinner said.
Both students said they can apply what they learned from observing the borough council to their lives beyond Brockway.
“Sometimes it is hard to get everyone to agree on one thing, but that doesn’t mean the goal is impossible to reach,” Raffeinner said. “Negotiating within the council is something that I learned about, and I can take with me to other organizations.”
“Being a student representative gave me insight on how the process works so things happen in the community,” Brubaker said. “Despite any differences the council has, they always have each other’s backs.”