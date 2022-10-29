BROCKWAY — Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School’s Razayah Keller took first place in Pennsylvania’s School Bus Safety Poster Contest in the grades 6-8 category.
Keller entered the statewide contest last school year and was recently honored at the governor’s residence in Harrisburg. School Bus Safety Week in Pennsylvania was Oct. 17-21, and the awards ceremony coincided with that.
Keller said she did not expect to take first place because she does not think of herself as an artist. Her art teacher, Melanie Oknefski, told the students to give the contest a try, and Keller did her best.
“I never thought I was going to win,” she said. “I tried anyway, entered, and then I won! I don’t think of myself as an artist. My mom was really proud of me when she saw what I did. My whole family was very surprised.”
The theme for the competition was “1 Bus + 1 Driver = A Big Impact on Education.” According to a joint press release from PennDOT and the Pennsylvania State Police, the theme represents the “dynamic between students and their school bus drivers, who navigate commonwealth roadways daily to deliver students to school and home without incident.”
Keller said that she saw some reference images to help spark her creative process.
“I took a little bit from some pictures Mrs. Oknefski had on the board, and kept working them to make them my own,” Keller said. “Mrs. Oknefski gave suggestions, details, that would make it look better.”
The awards ceremony honored the winners from over 400 applicants. Representatives from the Pennsylvania State Police and PennDOT along with legislators were there to give awards.
“It was nerve-wracking because there were a lot of important people there,” Keller said. “I think this will change the way I look at art. I thought I did terribly, but now I look at it and I know I did pretty well.”
Keller thinks of herself as a science person. Even though she is in ninth grade, she loves science and plans on working in some science-based field in the future.
“My mother is a nurse, and I would just look through her textbooks when I was little, and I got interested in that,” Keller said. “Then my older sister took chemistry in high school, and I looked at her stuff, and I thought, ‘Chemistry is cool, too.’ I get science stuff for birthdays and Christmas, and I’m in love with science.”
Even though Keller does not think of herself as an artist in the traditional sense, she hopes other students can find the artist in themselves like she did.
“Put your own thought into your art,” she said. “Learn from what other people are doing but put it together and make it your own.”