BROCKWAY – The traditional Brockway Powderpuff Game returned from a long hiatus to raise money for a Brockway Area Elementary fourth grader suffering from a rare medical condition.
Jewel Whitehill, daughter of Brockway Area Elementary School teacher Brooke Whitehill, was 4 years old when she developed symptoms for a rare disease called ROHHAD or rapid-onset obesity with hypothalamic dysregulation, hypoventilation, and autonomic dysregulation. According to the Whitehill family, Jewel is one of only 100 cases of ROHHAD worldwide and the cause of the disease is unknown. For Jewel, the disease struck hard in 2020, when her family found her unresponsive in her bed. They rushed her to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland where she was in a coma for three months. Now in a wheelchair, Jewel had a long road to recovery from that brain injury, gaining back arm strength, succeeding in standing therapy. While she has a lot of work ahead of her, Jewel has improved so much that she no longer needs a feeding tube.
Brockway seniors Madelyn Schmader and Paris Stern organized the Powderpuff, and they said they knew Jewel was the perfect recipient for the proceeds.
“We picked Jewel because we knew her story, and we had her mom as a teacher,” Schmader said. “We knew what the whole family had to go through.”
“We wanted to do something directly for our community – and Jewel’s right next door!” Stern said.
The Powderpuff fundraiser has junior and senior girls play football at Varischetti Field in Brockway. Coached by football players, the girls usually compete against other grades for bragging rights. This Powderpuff needed to be different. The football players who acted as coaches organized a draft, pulling from the list of volunteers.
“We wanted to do juniors versus seniors, but it’s been so long since we’ve done a Powderpuff that the juniors didn’t know what it was or how to play,” Stern said.
“We mixed juniors and seniors in a draft,” Schmader said.
The Class of 2017 was the last to play in a Powderpuff, with various circumstances and COVID-19 standing in the way of the event. Schmader and Stern found themselves organizing a charity game, educating their peers on the history of Powderpuff, and going to practices to learn how to play together. The weather continued to get colder and colder, and they had to hurry to get the game on the field.
“It was a challenge to get our sports coaches to agree to let us to play, and trying to get the field took time,” Stern said. “This needs to be planned way earlier than we did, but we made it happen.”
History teacher Bret Zimmerman helped the girls organize the game, and Principal Mark Dippold and math teacher Josh Lindemuth agreed to act as referees. From there, the girls worked out concessions, organized by elementary teacher Mary Beth Yahner. Athletic Director Peter Grecco secured Varischetti Field for Oct. 12, a day that had clear weather for a crowd to gather and cheer the Green Team and the Blue Team as they played to raise money. Paris Companies, Legends Power Sports, Jewell Electric, and Setter Point Insurance sponsored the game.
“I feel like everyone came together and had a good time,” Stern said. “A lot of people were there supporting us. We had a great turnout.”
Jewel helped the Blue Team score the first touchdown. She came out on the field, got the ball, and charged into the end zone.
“We wanted people to know it was a fundraiser, and we wanted to make sure Jewel had the recognition she needed,” Schmader said. “This game was a fundraiser for her, and we wanted people to know that.”
“Her mom texted me after the game and said Jewel wanted to be out on the field and be there for her team,” Stern said.
“Jewel loved her special time on the field,” Mrs. Whitehill said. “When she got to go to the stands to watch the rest of the game, she kept trying to get back on the field saying, ‘My team needs me.’”
Whitehill said that the game meant a lot to her and her family.
“The memory I will cherish the most from that night was Jewel scoring the first touchdown,” she said. “We are usually telling her to slow down in her wheelchair because she has the need for speed. But that night, she got to let loose and put it in full speed while the girls ran alongside her. She even went past the goal post! She enjoyed herself so much that I think she would have driven that football into town.”
Stern and Schmader said that the game was competitive, but everyone also wanted to have fun.
“Both teams wanted to win, but it was fun,” Schmader said. “I laughed the whole game. I’m competitive, but you knew everyone on both sides, and we were joking around. It was fun. Jewel had a good time, too.”
The Blue Team won 18-12, and Stern scored the touchdown that put the game away.
“Emma Miller got an interception, and then I ran it in for the touchdown,” Stern said. “We got ourselves Burger King crowns to wear in celebration.”
By the following Monday, all the money was counted and the team was able to deliver it to Jewel.
“We raised over $1,300,” Stern said. “We’re really proud of that.”
“It feels really good to do something for Jewel,” Schmader said. “Plus, everyone enjoyed doing it. It was a really good time.”
Whitehill said that the whole community has always pulled together for Jewel. She cited the spaghetti dinner to start covering her medical costs that had “a line at the door and even a wait to be seated,” the Brockway Area School District Make-A-Wish fundraising to grant Jewel’s wish to go to Walt Disney World, the school’s “Pray for Jewel” T-shirt fundraiser, and the welcome-home parade including fire trucks and ambulances that drove past their house.
“The Brockway community has always pulled together to help amazing things happen for Jewel,” Whitehill said. “We are so grateful that there are so many kind and caring people who still pray and think of ways to continue to help support her and our family throughout her journey.”