BROCKWAY — Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School students took top honors in a brand-new art competition and continued to do well in the Congressional Art Competition.
Students in Melanie Oknefski’s art classes took honorable mention in the Congressional Art Competition, but they seized top honors in most category in the inaugural Western PA CARES For Kids Art Contest.
“I’m really proud of the kids this year,” Oknefski said. “We had a lore more interest in the Congressional Art Competition than in previous years, and they really worked hard in the new art competition for Child Abuse Prevention Month.”
Sophomore Melody Marnati and freshman Lily Spratt took honorable mentions in the Congressional Competition, which had 15 schools entering 73 total projects. In the Child Abuse Prevention Month Contest, Spratt took first for grades 7-9; Trinnity Bish won 10th; Ashleigh Pontious 11th; and Leah Trunzo 12th. Marnati won Best Overall Artist.
“I was really excited that I won,” Marnati said. “For the honorable mention, I did a sharp-edge fish drawing that looked like they were made out of blocks. For the Care one, I did a digital drawing of kids with teddy bears.”
The We Cares Child Abuse Competition’s theme was “Joy,” which allowed students to interpret that however they wanted. For Marnati that came down to teddy bears.
“I have a lot of stuffed animals, and I know kids like stuffed animals,” Marnati said.
“For ‘joy,’ I painted a duck with a party hat,” Trunzo said. “I felt like painting a duck, and since ‘joy’ was the topic, I thought I should do a duck in a party hat. I was surprised that the duck won.”
“When I did the Congressional Contest, I did a koi fish pond,” Spratt said. “But for the Cares Contest, I drew a girl jumping on a dragon in a rainbow sky. I thought it looked cool, and I wanted to make a girl look happy and ride a dragon. Since I was a kid, I have been doing art, and this one is my favorite piece because it took me a while and I didn’t think I could do it.”
Pontious also took to the air, but she did not choose dragons as her topic.
“I painted penguins with balloons,” she said. “They can’t fly, so I made them fly because I thought it would help kids feel happy. This is my first contest, but I drew a mural on the Lighthouse Community Church wall.”
Not all art was abstract like Trunzo, Spratt, and Pontious. One was simply about a dog.
“I painted a husky because I have four of them, and they’re great dogs,” Bish said. “I was proud because I usually do more realistic art, and this looked good. It’s my dog in the painting.”
Trunzo has been working on art for a while, and even though she won’t be pursuing art as a career, she expects to keep doing it on the side.
“I used to enter the Fourth of July art show, and I used to take art classes with Beth Faulk, so I will probably do it as a side thing. I am going to Slippery Rock University to major in elementary and special education, but I can probably do art then, too.”
Like Trunzo, other students said that this will not be their last time creating art.
“I want to be a tattoo artist,” Pontious said. “I’m finding ways to practice and learn about that.”
“I want to keep practicing,” Marnati said. “When I was three, I did some Christmas coloring books, and now I do a lot of art. I will keep practicing. I did a skeleton piece where two skeletons were dancing together on a broken platform, so I will use that to keep improving.”
Western PA CARES For Kids Executive Director Cass Burkett said that this first art contest is part of the organization’s efforts to get back into the community after the pandemic.
“We’re in our new facilities, and after the pandemic, we’re in a new phase of getting involved in the community,” she explained. “We’re a child advocacy center, and our whole goal is to have a coordinated and smooth investigation system for child abuse. In the old way, the kids had to be talked to 15 different times, and it can be traumatic. We wanted to minimize that trauma. We have kids come to our center and talk to them in a way that can stand up in court, then have a medical exam to let them know that their body is okay after their experience.
“Our whole thing is protecting children, preventing abuse, and if it does happen, making the investigation less traumatic by bringing CYS and the police together to our center so they’re not all doing different things. We’re all on the same page.”
Judging the contest was not an easy process for Burkett and the others on the committee.
“I was blown away by Melanie and the artists,” she said. “We had other schools participate, but we got the best participation from Brockway. I was in awe of how talented the students are. It’s cool to be able to connect with the kids in our community, and it was super hard to choose winners. I wish I could have given everyone an award.”
This summer, Western PA CARES For Kids will participate in fairs and festivals over the summer, including Brookville’s Laurel Festival, a potential Kids’ Night Out in Brockway, and the annual duathlon 5K/community walk in Cook Forest on July 15.