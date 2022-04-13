BROCKWAY – The students at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School got a chance to preview what their financial futures could be like thanks to a Financial Literacy Fair presented by Priority First Federal Credit Union.
Brockway is the first school in the area to hold a Financial Literacy Fair, and the school district hopes that this will help increase its students’ awareness of how their decisions now affect their futures.
“I hope the students walk away with more of an understanding of how important budgeting and finances are,” Priority First’s Misty Connor said. “I hope they also see how their community is very involved and supportive, and that there is always someone they can turn to for help.”
The program gives students information on a possible career choice, explains how they can budget to avoid living above their means, and shows them how they can plan for a healthy financial future.
Brockway has been preparing its students for their financial futures before the fair. This year, Bret Zimmerman, an economics teacher at Brockway, helped guide students through some career choices. They added financial simulations to the mix to prepare for the fair.
“Students in economics class went through some real-life learning simulations on trying to be financially stable in the future,” he said. “Students would work on things such as the advantages of paying off credit cards as soon as possible, what happens if they only pay the minimum, and so on.”
Students did assignments related to buying cars and houses. They went to different websites to find and compare prices of houses or cars, and used a cost/benefit analysis related to those choices. They also thought about what kind of jobs they wanted and how that job might affect the apartments they can rent or cars they can buy.
“The project I like the most is when we give students a ‘home budget’ worksheet where students can ask their parents, teachers, or anyone that owns a house questions about how much a house really costs,” Zimmerman said. “Students often forget about monthly payments and don’t know how much things really cost. Students are always surprised when they’re reminded that there is a garbage bill, or how much the water bill is. We even add in a monthly total on gas for the family cars or entertainment and eating out for dinner. Kids really get their eyes opened during this assignment.”
Brockway juniors and seniors found that experience eye-opening.
“It was pretty good,” Hunter Raffeinner, a junior, said. “I got to see what I have in store for me.”
Raffeinner wants to be a pediatric nurse and seeing what kind of education he would need and what he can expect to make in that job clarified his plans for the future.
“It interests me to help out children,” he said. “Right now, I’m looking at pediatric nursing or something in pediatrics so I can do that.”
Senior Sadie Orinko also wants to work with children, but not in a medical setting.
“I think it was nice to get some insight into my financial future when I become a teacher,” Orinko said. “I think I want to be a teacher since I have younger sisters. Right now, working in the daycare, I really enjoy that, so being a teacher has always been my dream.”
Connor said that starting students before they graduate is important, and some students found that their expected careers might not provide them with a sizable enough income to have the lives they planned.
“Financial literacy provides a foundation for financial decision making,” she said. “Kids will pick up and mirror the relationships with money that the adults in their lives have. When they learn financial literacy at an early age, they become less influenced by the attitudes of money held by others.”
The fair builds on the experiences in the classroom. Students identify their career choices and starting salaries. They then complete a budget sheet to figure out how to live within a monthly budget while paying for basics, such as housing, transportation, utilities, food, and more.
Students went to Brockway’s gymnasium, where volunteers guided them through their budget items and expenses.
“Students are encouraged to make choices that reflect their actual habits and needs,” Zimmerman said. “For example, they should not select to purchase the cheapest prepaid cell phone if they currently have a newer phone. Once the student decides what choice is best for them, the volunteer then puts the expense on their budget sheet. After they visit all of the tables, students will meet with a financial counselor that will go over the results of the fair.”
Senior Rylee Fields said she has a clearer picture of her future because of the fair.
“My mom takes care of my grandma,” Fields explained. “That has really influenced me to take care of older people when I’m an adult. So I want to be a personal caregiver, and it was awesome to see what we will be doing in the future.”
Business people and credit union staff helped with the fair, and Connor believes that it will reinforce the lessons taught at Brockway, which is exactly what Zimmerman is hoping for.
“I am hoping students see that what we are learning in class connects to real life,” he said. “I hope that they picked up more information that they can learn right now and steer in the right direction financially.”