BROCKWAY – The students at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School had another opportunity to learn about the jobs available in the area before heading off to summer vacation thanks to a job fair held at the school.
Some students might find themselves working over that summer vacation as a few employers were looking for high school students to fill their ranks.
“The spring job fair is more for hiring,” Colleen Prechtl of Workforce Solutions explained. “Our 10th graders are finding out what companies are looking for employees and what skills they need to do those jobs. This allows them to figure out what they want to do so they can apply. Our 11th graders and seniors are looking for applications and what options are available before they graduate.”
Representatives from Gasbarre, Phoenix Sintered Metals, Superior Energy Resources, Allegheny Electric Services, DuBois Continuum of Care, Oak Manor, Christ the King Manor, Beverage-Air, Matson Lumber, FAMCO Service and Machine, Penn Highlands Healthcare, YardWorks, CareerLink, the National Guard, Army, and Air Force staffed tables and talked to students.
The students had various reasons for stopping at tables, but the information they found ranged from background about companies to future opportunities.
“I learned about how powdered metal plants work,” said Jaron Buffone, a sophomore. “My mom used to work in a powdered metal plant, and I wanted to know how plants like that worked.”
“You just got to walk right up and talk to them,” fellow sophomore Reese Stewart said. “They gave you the rundown of what they do. You got to see that there are plenty of jobs around here, and you don’t have to go somewhere else.”
For some students, the fair allowed them to realize that there were even good-paying jobs in the area.
“I was surprised that the starting wages around here were really good, and they have good benefits,” Saylor Papa, a senior, said. “I also found that companies have many opportunities to do other jobs once you start there.”
“We have many different types of companies,” Prechtl said. “We have nursing homes looking for people to come in to become CNAs or start their path to nursing, but we also have manufacturing companies looking to find people to work there. We also have the military here to talk about options they can provide. We also have outdoor companies like logging and yard care, so we have a wide variety of companies to help students decide what interests them.”
Many students spent time around the Air Force table as 2021 graduate Rylee Welsh talked about her experiences in the service. The Brockway Volunteer Hose Company talked to students to stress the importance of volunteering in the community.
“I’m thankful that this year we had the biggest response from businesses we’ve ever had,” Prechtl said. “We want this to grow and give Brockway students the most opportunities to know that these positions are here and they don’t have to go to Pittsburgh to get a career.”