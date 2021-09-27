BROCKWAY – State Trooper Bruce Morris went to Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School to stress the importance of keeping an eye on your finances to avoid problems in the future.
Morris stopped by the school to talk to Ms. Robin Baxter’s personal finance classes. He focuses on the law enforcement end of identity theft, but he also gets into the importance of keeping track of your credit.
“You have to manage your money,” he said. “No one else will do that for you.”
Morris explained the limitations of law enforcement when going after identity theft and credit fraud. He said that many of the fraudsters operate outside the country, making jurisdiction complicated. He warned the students that as they got better credit, they should periodically get a credit report to make sure they have not been the victim of identity theft.
“If you look at that and see that you have a loan for a house in Palm Beach, that means you need to do something,” he said. “The credit report won’t flag it, but it will give you clues. And if you are paying attention to your credit, you can stop it.”
Morris also explained common phone and email scams. He reminded students of the old Nigerian Prince scam, and then said that the scammers have become more sophisticated, including saying that you have won a cruise.
“Just ask yourself, ‘Is this logical?’” he said. “Like the old adage says, if it’s too good to be true, it probably is.”
Baxter has been bringing Morris into her class for the past nine years. She said it is good for the students to hear these concepts reinforced by an authority.
“He lives in the community, so the kids respect that,” Baxter said. “He’s authoritative because he’s in the state police. He gets the point across that the kids are the only people who can handle their own finances and look out for identity theft.”
Anyone concerned with identity theft can go to the Pennsylvania Offices of Victim Services to find resources on how to file reports and how to set up protections against identity theft.
“At the end of the day,” Baxter said, “if they’re not going to protect their money, who is?”