BROCKWAY – Seventh Avenue leading up to Varischetti Field gleams with Rover Pride after members of the marching band, football team, and other activities painted the Rover Road to Victory.
David and Heather Hess came up with the idea because David grew up in Windber, and his school had the road to its stadium painted.
“We had the road painted with the “W” and stars with the names of the seniors in them,” David Hess said. “We thought we could do that here with Rover paws. We want it to be for everyone, so we’re not painting the names.”
Once they received permission from the borough council and the school, the next step was figuring out how to make the road happen. The Brockway FFA cut out the stencils for the letters and paw prints. They also created a multi-layer stencil for the volunteers to paint a big Rover mascot at the end of the street. Much of the paint was donated by Sherwin Williams, paint trays and brushes came from 814 Hardware. Stella-Jones provided reflective vests for the students. The Brockway Schools and Education Foundation stepped in to provide funds for any extra material.
“It was a huge team effort,” Heather Hess said. “Bassetti’s Landscaping came in with the borough’s Lou Waldeck to clean the road this morning. They provided the cones and sawhorses. The whole community supported it.”
Volunteers from the school, band, and football team oversaw the students while the Hesses went around and directed the work. Outgoing Superintendent Jeff Vizza, along with incoming Superintendent Brian Mulhollan and principals Ben Donlin and Mark Dippold, helped guide traffic away from Seventh Avenue and manned the grill to provide lunch to the students and volunteers. Athletic Director Peter Grecco made sure everyone had water. Everyone took turns mixing paint and cleaning brushes. The path was outlined in chalk, and children in all grades teamed up and got to work.
2023 graduate Savannah Ross came up with the slogans that ended up on the road. She came to do some of the finer brushwork needed in the cursive “Rovers” text.
“Even though I’ve graduated, my brother still plays football and I’ll be here for games,” Ross said. “It will be nice to see something that I helped with make a lasting impact,”
When the community turns down Seventh to go to a game, they will first see the Rover mascot symbol. Then, they will follow red paw prints and phrases like “Road to Victory” to the parking lot by the field. According to David Hess, the whole community and student body supported the school spirit on the road.
“The students are taking initiative and helping out, and we even have some graduates here,” he said. “The community and school are behind it, and we hope this is something we can do every year. It’s a whole community effort, but it’s not just the Brockway Community. We had businesses from Falls Creek and DuBois support the kids, and that’s what it’s all about.”