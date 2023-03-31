BROCKWAY — Local businesses and community members drilled Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School juniors and seniors on their job interview skills as part of the school’s mock interview.
“The interviewers were volunteers from a variety of local businesses, nonprofits, and social services, who generously gave their time to prepare our students for their work life,” explained Justin Parson, the teacher managing the mock interviews, which are a part of Brockway’s graduation project.
Parson explained that the students built a professional, objective-driven resume, which they handed to the interviewers at the start of the interview. They also developed cover letters applying their skills and abilities to applying to a variety of jobs. In addition, Parson practiced common interview questions and covered proper etiquette and dress for interviews.
“We even practice hand shaking,” Parson said. “The students are initially pretty nervous about encountering relative strangers for their interview, but almost every student told me in their post-interview reflections that they felt prepared and that the nervousness disappeared as soon as the interview began. Kind and patient volunteer interviewers do a great job of calming the students and keeping them focused.”
Aaliyah Witherite said that her interviewer helped her stay calm.
“She was really calm and nice,” Witherite said. “I ended up answering questions longer than I expected to. I asked her what she usually looks for with interviews, and she said that asking questions is good. She gave some good advice.”
“It was scary at first, but it got better,” Lillian Heilbrun said. “I read over the questions, and my friends and I practiced interviewing each other. I want to be a nurse, and I feel like I’m a little more prepared for interviews.”
Several Brockway students are looking to the medical field. Zona Calhoun said she wants to be an ultrasound technician.
“It went well,” Calhoun said about her interview. “I wasn’t too nervous because the preparation before, seeing some of the questions, helped calm my nerves. I’m pretty confident that I can take these skills to an interview. My responses weren’t drawn out or incorrect, and I was answering the questions in a constructive way.”
Parson said that the students prepared for normal interview questions, but he wanted them to understand some strange questions that may come up. The preparation payed off for some of the students.
“The craziest question I was asked was the crayon question,” Witherite said. “My interviewer asked, ‘If you were a crayon, what color would you be?’ I chose blue, because blue is my favorite color, but I was able to relate it to life.”
Molly McNutt, executive director of the Jefferson County Agency on Aging, said that it is important for students to practice for interviews.
“I really like that this is being taught in high school,” she said. “If kids aren’t going to college, this is great experience to start having a dialog with a professional in the community. It can help them with what they might do in the summer or in the future.”
McNutt said that the process showed her that the students already have a lot of experience that they can apply to their jobs, but they need to learn to relate that experience during an interview.
“I think kids have a lot of great experience, but they may consider what they’re doing in school insignificant,” she said. “They are learning a lot of great skills that they can apply to their jobs in the future.”
Parson said that the overwhelming response from the interviewers was positive, and many are looking forward to helping out next year.
“The community does a wonderful job of getting behind its students to support them in pursuing success,” he said. “I had more than enough interviewers to go around, and people have already volunteered for next year’s interviews.”