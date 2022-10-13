BROCKWAY — Before the end of the first marking period, the Brockway Area School District gave its juniors and seniors multiple opportunities to plan for life after graduation.
Brockway held a job fair almost as soon as the school year began, followed that up with a college and career fair during its annual open house, fit in a financial aid seminar one evening, and capped off with an invitation from Penn Highlands Healthcare for students to excel.
Workforce Solutions sponsored the career fair. Colleen Prechtl coordinated the event, bringing in representatives from Penn Highlands, Christ the King, Phoenix, Superior Energy, Fernwood Farmstead, Miller Fabrication, Matson Lumber, and Guardian Healthcare. Prechtl said that she hoped students will take advantage of the school-to-work program offered through these employers.
“Students who have met grade requirements can be released from school early to go to work,” she said. “In doing so, students learn real-life experiences and skills they will need upon graduation. The event is to help these students by connecting them with employers who can work with the schedule of the students. We targeted companies where students could follow a career pathway that would allow growth as they learned new skills, providing the student with options besides a four-year college path.”
During open house, colleges filled the hallways around the high school, giving students a chance to see what programs they offered. Seniors then learned about the financial aid process for heading off to college during the financial aid seminar. This allowed them to learn how to fill out the FAFSA form, which helps students find federal financial aid for college.
While the early events targeted seniors and juniors, the final one included sophomores and freshmen. A representative from The Challenge Program visited Brockway to encourage students to compete for prizes while learning useful workplace skills. According to its website, The Challenge Program seeks “to motivate high school students to develop the habits required to succeed in school and in their careers by building business/education partnership.” In this area, Penn Highlands is that partnership, and a recruiter from Penn Highlands helped students see that the healthcare system needs more than doctors and nurses, and people who are finishing high school can fill some of those positions. The Challenge Program rewards students in five areas: attendance, STEM activities, community service, academic improvement, and academic achievement.
Principal Mark Dippold encouraged the students to participate in the program.
“You’re being rewarded for things you do at school already,” he said. “I never had programs like this in high school. This is an opportunity for you to be rewarded for doing your best.”
High School Counselor Heather Anderson hopes students make the most of the opportunities they have at Brockway.
“Students can gather information that can help them make an educated decision about their career plans,” Anderson said. “The more information the students receive, the better equipped they will be in making an important decision in the near future. Our hopes are to provide as many opportunities to our students in effort to get them thinking about their futures.”