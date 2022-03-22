BROCKWAY — The Rovers had a delicious week thanks the family and consumer sciences class at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School.
The students combined baking with healthy competition in the Second Annual Cupcake Challenge.
April Weaver, the family and consumer sciences teacher at Brockway, started the challenge as The Cake Challenge, but the complexity of cake created a challenge.
“Due to logistics, we determined that cupcakes would be a more manageable choice,” Weaver said. The Cupcake Challenge was born.
“Students have one week to prepare their recipes,” Weaver explained. “Students select their own recipes and groups. Most importantly, students must be able to complete the work in 41-minute chunks. This requires the students to budget their time and determine what aspects of the recipe can be made ahead, in chunks, or must be completed in a single day. The time constraint really challenges them, as does the level of skill in baking and decorating.”
The cupcakes are judged based on taste, appearance and creativity. Weaver added that the real challenge is helping students understand the difference from Tic Tok and reality.
“Tic Tok makes cupcake decorating techniques look really easy, but they are deceivingly difficult,” she said.
Senior Maddelynn Roberts made the top cupcake two years in a row, an accomplishment she took very seriously.
“My heart rate was 140 all weekend!” she said. “Everyone was staring at me when they announced the winners. I was so nervous.”
Both years, Roberts chose a theme that she felt would give her an edge: berries. She won last year with strawberry shortcake cupcakes and this year with blackberry-jam-filled cupcakes with lavender frosting.
“Berries are something that I know people will like,” she said. “I pick berries because I know I’ll win.”
Roberts refused to give her secret, however.
“I managed to make it taste good through magic,” she said.
Second-place went to fellow seniors Allie Cribbs and Lauren Jessup’s cinnamon swirl cupcakes. They had no problem sharing their secret.
“Sour cream was probably the secret,” Jessup said. “It’s not something you see in cupcakes.”
The cinnamon swirl cupcakes joined cupcakes shaped like hamburgers, cupcakes that looked like giant berries, cookies and cream cupcakes, and more.
“We decided to do the swirl because we thought it would be something different,” Cribbs said. “People usually do chocolate and vanilla. We wanted to do something people don’t do.”
Like Roberts, the duo was nervous through the judging.
“I watched the judges’ faces when they tried ours,” Jessup said.
Winners got a ribbon and gift, but the biggest reward seemed to be bragging rights. Weaver said that this is one of her favorite weeks of the school year.
“My favorite part is seeing how much the kids enjoy this activity,” she said. “They are so determined and invested in the challenge.”