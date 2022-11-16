BROCKWAY – Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School students gained a little more understanding of world problems recently by participating in the University of Pittsburgh’s Model UN Conference.
Social studies teacher Shawn Smith has taken students to Model UN three times since he got involved in 2019. He said that Brockway’s participation preceded that by several years, though often not with as many as the 17 “delegates” he took this year.
“This year was the long-awaited return of the in-person conference,” Smith said. “Last year was still virtual due to COVID numbers in Pittsburgh. Another major difference of this year was the sheer number of interested students at Brockway. This was the largest group of delegates that I had ever taken. We had delegates participating from grades 9-12, which was an exciting development because we usually just have juniors and seniors.”
According to the University of Pittsburgh’s website, Model UN provides “an opportunity for high school students to apply their studies to real-world contexts and practice diplomacy, negotiating, and resolution writing.” The program uses UN sessions as a guide, simulating how the member nations meet and discuss issues related to their countries.
“We meet several times a week during lunch to coordinate research on the committee topics and country information,” Smith said. “There is also a good deal of technical preparations that we have to do because the simulation uses a specific style of procedure that is very structured and formal. Getting familiar with all of this in the relatively short window we have takes a lot of effort and commitment.”
Sophia Lorentz is a sophomore at Brockway, and this experience has inspired her to do more Model UN in the future.
“I am going to keep doing it, but I want bigger countries with bigger roles, who would have more of a say,” she said. “I learned how different each country is. You look at countries, you think they’re only a little different from each other, but when you look deeper, you get a look at the bigger differences.”
The Brockway students got a list of countries from the University of Pittsburgh, and they picked countries to represent from that list. Lorentz and other Brockway students represented Mozambique. Learning about countries like Mozambique inspired Lorentz to join.
“I’ve always had an interest in political things, and I’ve always had strong opinions on politics, so I thought it would be a good opportunity to go and learn about other countries,” she said.
In the simulation, the Brockway students saw how each country tried to vote within its own self-interests. The students in the simulation referred to each other by the names of the countries they represented.
“It was fun to listen to other kids talk about their countries,” senior Jacob Newcamp said. “Ethiopia always voted against resolutions. They couldn’t do anything because the other powers voted against them. The five main powers wanted humanitarian aid to go to surrounding countries, and Ethiopia wanted to keep it in their country. As Mozambique, I wanted the same, but we kept getting voted down.”
“I didn’t expect people to be so passionate about it,” Taylor Rhed, another senior, said. “They had binders. They were crazy! Eritrea, that girl was really into it. She was writing and sponsoring resolutions.”
Rhed and others represented Mexico, which Rhed chose for a specific reason.
“I wanted the UNESCO committee,” she said. “It was about literacy rates and stateless people, and it was not about war. Literacy rates are more exciting to me than nuclear weapons.”
Rhed described the process of making decisions and writing resolutions as fast, saying that they had coherent legislation created in around two minutes. She liked how the countries worked together to form those ideas.
Lorentz’s group talked about disarmament, and the first topic involved demilitarizing satellites followed by bio-nuclear warfare. Lorentz described Mozambique as a “pacifist country,” and since they do not have nuclear weapons, she had to think about how her country would fit in with the other smaller, non-nuclear countries.
“I really didn’t have a lot of insight into what the UN is or does, but being in the committees and doing the simulation, you learn a lot about it,” she said.
The students are not done with simulated governing bodies. Brockway is sending 18 delegates, representing three countries, to Model EU in December. The students will tackle the issues of European security, energy shortages and food supplies.
“The day after, several students googled other conferences, looking for new opportunities to improve their diplomatic skills and give it another go,” Smith said. “It was really awesome to see this ignited passion. I truly believe it provides our students an excellent opportunity to work together and cooperatively with students from other schools to address the challenges the world currently faces.”