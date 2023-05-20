BROCKWAY – If one wonders where the good fishing holes are along the Little Toby Creek in Brockway, they should ask a Brockway Area School District student.
The Outdoor Club at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School loaded up trucks and worked its way around the Rails-to-Trails to fill the local waterways for fishing season. High school advisor John Hawkins and elementary advisors Josh Inzana and Alec Shaffer-Doan took 20 kids on the trek.
“We do this every year, but we took a couple of years off due to the pandemic,” Hawkins explained. “It’s good, helping the Fish Commission a little bit and do a public service.”
Hawkins said they go from the football field to the swinging bridge, which is nearly 12 miles.
“It’s a good stretch,” Hawkins said. “We put in roughly 2,000 fish. The reason the commission needs help is you can’t just have people drive up and down the Rails-to-Trails and their truck is so big, it can’t get down there. The Brockway Sportsmen’s Club allow a couple of members that borrow a tank that goes into a private vehicle. We fill that tank up from the big trucks and drive the fish throughout the section.”
This year, the high school club involved the elementary club, which Hawkins said was a nice way to help elementary students see the high school students in a new light.
“They worked well together,” Hawkins said. “We matched an older kid with some younger ones. These were sixth graders, so they’ll be in the high school next year. It let them see that they’re not coming over to these big bad seniors. They’re nice kids.”
Senior Seth Stewart has been a part of Outdoor Club throughout high school, and he really enjoyed adding the younger students to an activity that the club has been doing for nearly 10 years.
“It’s fun being able to coach those guys,” Stewart said. “You have a good time, getting out of school for a day, talking to the Fish Commission people, and stocking fish. It’s a rush, trying to keep the trout in the bucket and getting them in the water. We just love to be out there.”
Outdoor Club also does water testing, outdoor activities, and meetings. Hawkins said that the water quality is very good in the area.
“The Toby gets better and better every year,” he said. “Bill Sabatose is the reason for that. We go to a lot of smaller streams as well, and the water quality is really good all around.”
Hawkins added that the Little Toby is a great place to fish.
“You can fish anywhere, and it’s good fishing,” he said. “The kids who went on the trip are into fishing, and they’ve done well when they’ve gone out.”